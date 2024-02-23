Fire & Ice Festival gets under way in Durham - here's when to catch it
Durham's Fire and Ice Festival has returned for some half term fun.
Organised by Durham BID, the free event – which takes place from 10am to 5.45pm on Friday, February 23 and Saturday 24, features a number of different ice sculptures, have-a-go ice carving, and the breathtaking Fire and Ice Show.
This year’s theme is Stars of the Screen, with the master ice sculptors intricately carving out Thing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday; a Demogorgon from the acclaimed series Stranger Things and Thor's mighty hammer, Mjölnir, emerging from the ice for a worthy one to wield it.
For fans of supernatural thrills, a chilling encounter awaits with Alien, from the Alien Franchise and those with love time-travelling adventures can enjoy the Dalek from the iconic series Doctor Who.
The sculptures are now in key locations across the city – including at Prince Bishops Place, The Riverwalk, Walkergate, Elvet Bridge and Market Place.
There is also Fire and Ice shows today and tomorrow, at Millennium Place, at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 5.30pm.