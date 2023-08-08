Bristol-based power company AuraPower are set to create the Hawthorn Pit Solar Farm, after the firm won an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

Murton Residents Action Group (MRAG) say the farm will be an eyesore and close off walking space. They have the backing of Durham County Council and local MP Grahame Morris.

The council turned down AuraPower’s application in July 2022.

Chair of Murton Parish Council Paul Penman, left and Murton resident Ron Winn and oppose the solar farm which will be built on the land behind them . Picture, Sunderland Echo.

However, the development was allowed on appeal on 25 May 2023 to the disappointment of Murton residents and the council, which is unable to do anything more to prevent it.

This means the solar farm will become reality. The group and Mr Morris have written to Housing and Communities minister Michael Gove, but are yet to receive a reply. MRAG have described the decision as “a slap in the face of democracy”.

In his letter to Mr Gove, Mr Morris wrote: “It feels like an imposition by the Planning Inspectorate acting on behalf of the government.”

MRAG secretary Ron Winn said: “It was rejected by Durham County Council because of the size and the position it’s in. Then AuraPower have gone to the inspectorate and effectively got it reversed.

Easington MP Grahame Morris has written to Housing and Communities minister Michael Gove to protest about the solar farm.

“The Inspectorate had all the details that everybody else has had to condemn the construction in the first place. They’ve simply overturned it. We have no recourse because we can’t afford to go to the High Court.

“We’ve written to Michael Gove, as has our MP and local councillors. We’ve had no reply.

Hopefully, if it goes through we might stop this sort of thing happening elsewhere. They just overrule whatever the councils have agreed to.

“The entire southern edge of Murton village is on a south-facing slope. They want the solar farm on a north-facing slope. In other words, everybody in the village will be looking out onto this solar farm. It’s taking away all our green space and walking space.