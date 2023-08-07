After a community effort the beautiful bench honouring Jordon Bresnen is now in place in Dalton-le-Dale Park for people to sit and reflect.

Jordon was just 19 when his life was cut short in August 2021. He was not an addict, but a small amount was enough to do the damage.

Jordon will not be forgotten. Two years on number of people attended the unveiling; including Durham’s deputy Police & Crime Commissioner Nigel Bryson, Seaham’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Rochelle Charlton-Lainé and Cllr John Purvis.

At the unveiling, from left: Jordon's mother Dione Bresnen, dad Tommy Bresnen, brother Ethan Bresnen, Cliff Remmer from Groundwork, Cllr John Purvis, Seaham deputy mayor Cllr Rochelle Charlton-Lainé and Durham deputy Police & Crime Commissioner Nigel Bryson.

But the most important people at the event were Jordon’s parents Dione and Tommy Bresnen and brother Ethan.

As well as standing as a tribute, the bench also serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

In a statement Dione and Tommy said: “As parents of Jordon, we would just like to thank all of those involved in making this day special with all the hard work behind the scenes determination and attention to detail for raising the funds.

"The chair is amazing. We are totally overwhelmed. As you can see by the turnout, Jordon was very popular and well-liked by all. He loved life and had his whole future ahead of him.

Jordon Bresnen was just 19 when he died in August 2021. Picture by permission.

“Unfortunately, his life was cut short which leaves a devastating impact and is something you never recover from. A reminder that the misuse of drugs leaves unbearable pain to our family – and that no one is invincible.

“Jordon would never want this for himself or any of his friends. We hope the young people learn a lesson from this. Life is valuable.”

Jordon was a cherished member of the Seaham community and an active participant in Groundwork’s NE & Cumbria youth group.

Cliff Remmer, a youth worker from Groundwork said: “I am overwhelmed by the tremendous turnout we have witnessed in honour of Jordon.”

The project was made possible by a joint effort, with contributors including Groundwork, councillors and other supporters with funding from Durham County Council’s Neighbourhood Budget grant fund.