Sunderland City Council, however, denies ever making such a demand.

The bench sits outside The Honest Boy in Blackfell. It bears a plaque honouring the memory of Sapper Richard Walker, who died in Afghanistan while serving with the Royal Engineers. He was killed in action in Helmand on January 7, 2013, aged just 23.

But he has never been forgotten by his family, or the community he came from. Richie’s funeral was held in Washington and shortly afterwards the army donated the memorial bench, which sits on public land.

Sitting on the bench are Honest Boy manager Judith Pike, left, Bob Lindsay a family friend of the Walkers, Richard's sister Bage Walker and her children Rayne Kemp, two and Lexi Kemp, seven. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Judith Pike, who manages The Honest Boy, said the council ordered the removal of the bench, along with other seating, on Thursday, July 27. This led to anger, and the raising of a petition with almost 2,000 signatures.

“On Monday at 9.10am they rang me saying we could put the bench back,” said Judith.

“We don’t own the land around the pub. The bench was put there 10 years ago by the Army. The council were told then, and we needed their approval then.

“The council have since said that they didn’t know anything about it, therefore the bench had to be removed. We appealed to try to get it back outside The Honest Boy.

Bage Walker, sister of war hero Richard Walker at his memorial bench with her children Rayne, two and Lexi seven. Image, Sunderland Echo.

“Everyone was fuming over the weekend. Then I got the phone call saying we could put the bench back, but no other seating. We had picnic benches there.

“The Blackfell community pulled together to get that bench put back. The Honest Boy is really the pumping heart of Blackfell.”

But Sunderland City Council has a different version of events. A spokesperson said: “We have not asked for a memorial bench to be removed from public land outside of The Honest Boy pub in Blackfell.

The plaque in Richie's honour on the Blackfell memorial bench. Sunderland Echo Image.

“Following complaints about noise, inappropriate and antisocial behaviour, including offensive and improper behaviour close to Blackfell Primary School, the council asked for the removal of picnic tables that drinkers were using.

“These pub-provided picnic tables were on public land beyond the ownership of the premises.