Writing competition and Beamish trip for children, thanks to Rotary

The writing competition winners. Picture c/o Rotary

Schoolchildren have been getting creative with words as part of an annual competition.

Children from Washington primary schools were invited to take part in the annual competition, organised by Rotary Washington, with more than 100 entries coming in.

Each entry received a certificate of thanks for taking part, and a total of £400 was given out in prize money.

Children from Fatfield Primary Academy and Black Fell Primary secured the three top prizes.

Meanwhile, the annual Rotary 'Kids Out' trip to Beamish, which has been running for eight years with more than 2,000 children in total attending, took place again.