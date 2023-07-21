News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Writing competition and Beamish trip for children, thanks to Rotary

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
The writing competition winners. Picture c/o RotaryThe writing competition winners. Picture c/o Rotary
The writing competition winners. Picture c/o Rotary

Schoolchildren have been getting creative with words as part of an annual competition.

Children from Washington primary schools were invited to take part in the annual competition, organised by Rotary Washington, with more than 100 entries coming in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each entry received a certificate of thanks for taking part, and a total of £400 was given out in prize money.

Children from Fatfield Primary Academy and Black Fell Primary secured the three top prizes.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, the annual Rotary 'Kids Out' trip to Beamish, which has been running for eight years with more than 2,000 children in total attending, took place again.

Columbia Grange pupils were delighted to be able to enjoy the day out., which included a picnic lunch and ice cream.

Related topics:Sunderland