11 fabulous photographs to tantalise your taste buds from Seaham Food Festival

Top TV chefs and visitors from across the region have been enjoying the culinary delights of Seaham Food festival, despite the inclement weather caused by Storm Antoni.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST

There was the sound of sizzling and an array of mouthwatering aromas wafting across Seaham green as 120 food outlets showcased their tasty treats.

Visitors were also able to enjoy a masterclass from a master chef as MasterChef 2023 champion Eddie Scott rustled up a fish dish with an Indian twist.

For those with a sweet tooth, Syabira Yusoff and Freya Cox from The Great British Bake Off were also on stage to prepare some delicious desserts.

Check out these 11 mouth watering photographs from this year's event.

Despite the wet weather, visitors have been enjoying the culinary delights of Seaham Food Festival.

1. Seaham Food Festival

Seaham Food Festival regulars Dennis and Doris Tilmour braving Storm Antoni.

2. Seaham Food Festival regulars Dennis and Doris Tilmour braving Storm Antoni.

MasterChef 2023 champion, Eddie Scott.

3. A master at work.

Eat Well For Less presenter Chris Bavin.

4. Eat Well For Less.

Related topics:Food