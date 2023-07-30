Easington MP Grahame Morris and local Labour councillors want Durham County Council to prioritise the pool as part of a campaign to secure new leisure amenities in the area.

In a letter to the council Mr Morris highlights the development of new leisure facilities in Bishop Auckland and wants something similar for East Durham.

He says that when the council was Labour controlled in 2020, plans were rolled out for new facilities. However, since 2021 the council has been run by an alliance of Conservative, Lib Dem and independent councillors.

Politicians are arguing over plans for improved leisure facilities in Seaham. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Mr. Morris’ letter included comments from Swim England, which he says had previously emphasised the need to increase swimming facilities in the county.

Mr. Morris said: “Seaham is a large and growing town, attracting visitors from the wider region. As the Easington constituency is the only area in County Durham with a coastline, swimming is an important life skill.

He added: “In 2020, Durham County Council Labour Group brought forward proposals to redevelop leisure facilities across the county. I know councillors, particularly Cllr Kevin Shaw, was instrumental in ensuring the expansion and modernisation of facilities in East Durham.

“Labour councillors in the area and I were concerned about reports of cost inflation, but if the Tory-led coalition at County Hall can find the money to deliver facilities in Bishop Auckland, an area that is already benefiting from levelling up funding denied to East Durham.

Easington MP Grahame Morris. Image, Sunderland Echo.

“It would be an outrage to fail to deliver the swimming facilities promised to Seaham.”

But Conservative Cllr James Rowlandson, on behalf of the Joint Administration of Durham County Council, responded.

He said: “Mr Morris and his Labour colleagues are well aware of the very difficult circumstances in which the council’s teams are working.

“They have also known from the start that the leisure strategy was not fully funded when they signed up to it. The plan has always been to deliver it over at least three phases and we are still in phase one, which includes Bishop Auckland.