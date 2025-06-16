Sam Fender delivered a stunning performance in Newcastle, leaving fans in awe with his emotional and powerful live show.

I was lucky enough to see Sam Fender perform at St James’ Park last week and, while I knew it would be amazing, I wasn’t ready for just how special the gig would be.

I’ve said it before and I’ve said it again - Fender’s vocals are not only just as good live, but they’re even better. Crisper, cleaner, stronger and you can feel the emotion in every single line. Even before seeing him at St James’ Park I was ready to argue that he’s the best artist of our generation but, those feelings have been solidified now.

Sam can be pretty shy at concerts, his performance is always amazing but he never seems confident when engaging with the crowd. When I saw him at Co-op Live last winter, the most he spoke was to introduce Brooke Bentham - his childhood friend who recently joined the band.

During Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool last month, he was even less chatty. Fender noted he was “the most nervous I’ve ever been” but other than that there was little crowd engagement - understandable given technical difficulties he faced with his guitars.

But, seeing the People Watching singer perform at St James’ Park is like watching a whole other person. You could see him beaming with pride as he looked out at the sea of white and black and he not only chatted the crowd but got them chanting about Newcastle United, brought on a 15-year-old busker, brother Liam Fender and one of his old teachers.

I witnessed the magic unfold on Thursday (June 12), the first of three nights at the home of Newcastle United and it truly was incredible. I was ecstatic to see the setlist was pretty different to the previous two gigs I’d attended and it was made even more special by a rendition of Thin Lizzy's The Boys Are Back In Town, performed with Sam’s ex guitar teacher Phil Martin.

Witnessing Sam perform classics like Spit of You and Aldi Howdon Death Queue and newer tracks like Rein Me In and Tyrants was incredible but his performance of Remember My Name, alongside Easington Colliery Brass Band, was a truly emotional experience - when I say people around me were sobbing, I’m not joking.

Not only does Sam seem so much more comfortable performing at home but the crowd is truly something else. People of all ages and genders were having the time of their lives and you really could feel the pride Geordie’s feel when watching him sing.

Considering I was standing at a huge stadium gig, getting in and out was pretty easy too and there was no issue getting a drink. Even facing long queues for the toilet was fine, with lovely strangers chatting to me or linking arms and helping me get back to my friends in the crowd.

I feel extremely privileged to have been able to watch my favourite singer perform in Newcastle and I now know what people mean when they say no other gig could ever compare.