23 amazing pictures of Soccer Aid 2025 as Louis Tomlinson, Tyson Fury, Wayne Rooney & Bella Ramsey raise £15m

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 10:13 BST

A star-studded Soccer Aid 2025 event at Old Trafford saw 70,000 fans and raised over £15 million for UNICEF with the help of celebrities like Louis Tomlinson, Tyson Fury, and Wayne Rooney. See the stunning pictures from the event.

Major celebrities and footballing legends took part in Soccer Aid Old Trafford on Sunday (June 15), raising millions of pounds for UNICEF.

England took on the World X1 during the huge charity match, which saw 70,000 fans gather at the home of Manchester United.

The star-studded lineup included the likes of Wayne Rooney, James Nelson-Joyce, Tyson Fury, Sam Quek, Bella Ramsey, Louis Tomlinson, Aaron Lennon and Jill Scott, with World X1 crowned champions after TV star Big Zuu scored the winner, making it 5-4.

The match raised just over £15 million for UNICEF, with £2m of the total coming from Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission challenge, that saw him deliver the match ball on foot from London the previous week.

Take a look at the brilliant photos below to see the action.

Tom Hiddleston, Tyson Fury and Vicky McClure during Soccer Aid 2025.

1. Soccer Aid 2025

Tom Hiddleston, Tyson Fury and Vicky McClure during Soccer Aid 2025. | Getty Images

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson plays for England.

2. Soccer Aid 2025

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson plays for England. | Getty

James Nelson-Joyce, Tom Greenan, Louis Tomlinson, Jack Wilshere, Bella Ramsey, Jill Scott, Gary Neville, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Angryginge of England during Soccer Aid 2025.

3. Soccer Aid 2025

James Nelson-Joyce, Tom Greenan, Louis Tomlinson, Jack Wilshere, Bella Ramsey, Jill Scott, Gary Neville, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Angryginge of England during Soccer Aid 2025. | Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson and Bella Ramsey during the warm up before Soccer Aid 2025.

4. Soccer Aid 2025

Louis Tomlinson and Bella Ramsey during the warm up before Soccer Aid 2025. | Getty Images

