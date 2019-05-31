Joe McElderry announces special gig to celebrate 10 years in music

South Shields singer Joe McElderry has announced a North East gig celebrating his 10th anniversary in the music business.

Joe was catapulted to stardom as a teenager in 2009 when he won the sixth series of TV talent show The X Factor.

Joe McElderry will perform at the Playhouse, Whitley Bay, on November 13 to celebrate his 10th anniversary in music.

His first single, a version of Miles Cyrus's The Climb, reached No 1 in the UK, and he has gone on to sell more than two million records.

In recent years he has been touring the UK in various musical theatre productions, playing Joseph in Joseph And His Technicolor Dreamcoat, where he received amazing reviews.

More recently he has been starring in Club Tropicana – the Musical, where he is playing the lead role Garry, again receiving rave write-ups.

Joe also performed at last year’s prestigious Olivier Awards, and made a couple of appearances at the London Palladium.

His last North East performance was in August 2018, when he headlined a show at Bents Park in South Shields for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Around 4,500 music fans of all ages came together to celebrate the lives of sweethearts Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, who died in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

Joe, who's now 27, will celebrate 10 years in music with a special one-off gig at the Playhouse in Whitley Bay, on Wednesday, November 13.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, June 4, from the venue box office, the booking hotline 0844 248 1588 or online at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk.