Which roads around the Stadium of Light will be closed for Ed Sheeran's two nights in Sunderland?

The final preparations for Ed Sheeran’s two nights at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light are underway, and a series of roads around the venue will be closed to make space for fans.

A small number of tickets remain on sale for both nights but with most seats sold, tens of thousands of people are expected to hit the streets around the stadium, and roads will be closed throughout certain periods of the two days.

These closures mean no vehicle pick up or drop off areas are available near the stadium, although a park and walk operation will be in operation from Sunderland Enterprise Park while the Stadium’s main car park will be closed from 7:00am to make space for spectators in the east stand.

Which roads are being closed for Ed Sheeran's concerts at the Stadium of Light? (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images)

Which roads will be closed and how long will they be closed for?

The closures will take place on the days of the two shows, which are on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4 and will be in place between 1:00pm and 1:00am.

In addition to roads around the stadium, roads leading up to the area will also be cordoned off with the eastern end of Keir Hardie Way closed to traffic. All other roads leading to the roundabout between the Colliery Tavern and the Hilton Garden Inn hotel will also be closed with Southwick Road and Stadium Way all remaining free of cars.

To the south east of the roundabout, Millenium Way will also be closed off, while Sheepfolds North near St Peter’s Metro Station will get the same treatment.

These closures mean Hay Street and Easington Street will be off limits to cars, as will the roads which are only accessible through these roads.

After four shows in three days which included a show at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Coventry, Sheeran will arrive in Sunderland after five nights of rest. He will then go on to play 11 more UK shows before moving onto the European leg in July.