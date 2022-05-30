Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Sheeran.

Metro operator, Nexus, is expecting its busiest couple of days for more than three years and will be running dozens of extra services before the concerts - which take place on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4.

Late trains will also be running and customers are advised to leave plenty of time to get to Sunderland before the concert, and rely on Metro to get home afterwards.

There is a dedicated ‘Ed Sheeran’ button on Metro ticket machines to purchase a £5.70 day ticket in advance and customers can use the ticket all day for the date of their show.

Metro operations irdector, John Alexander, said: “The operation we have in place for the Ed Sheeran concerts is the biggest of its kind in the country this weekend.

“It is fantastic that Sunderland is welcoming Ed Sheeran at Stadium of Light and we are proud that Metro is to play a part in such big events for our region.”

He added: “My advice to customers is to leave plenty of time for your journey as Metro trains will be busy and to purchase a the dedicated Ed Sheeran day tickets in advance, which is valid for the whole day, to avoid queuing at ticket machines after the concert.