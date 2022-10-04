Sunderland's Tom A.Smith writes new single with Miles Kane
One of Sunderland’s biggest rising music stars has been working with Miles Kane for his latest release.
Eighteen-year-old Tom A.Smith, from East Rainton, has already worked with some of the best in the business, including playing live with Sam Fender and Catfish & The Bottlemen – as well as supporting Elton John at Hyde Park and performing at Glastonbury all in one weekend.
Now, the former Houghton Kepier pupil has teamed up with Miles Kane for his latest release, Like You Do, which was co-written and co-produced by the co-frontman of the Last Shadow Puppets.
Tom, who’s been receiving major support from BBC Radio 1 with his previous releases, said: "Working with Miles Kane was the most incredible experience. I already had the bones of a good tune that I'd been playing live solo over the last few tours.
"He added this incredible soaring chorus and suddenly it turned into a song from a Tarantino movie soundtrack. It's unlike anything I've ever done and I've never felt prouder of anything. I'm really excited for the world to hear it because it already sounds like a classic to me."
Like You Do, which is out now, follows a whirlwind of live performances, including being selected by Elton John to join him at his British Summer Time show at Hyde Park, appearances at Glastonbury, Barn On The Farm, F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and opening Leeds Festival to more than 6000 music fans.
He has also been announced as Apple Music's Up Next artist for September and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Artist of the month.
In the past two years, Tom has already played dozens of gigs, including supporting Courteeners, Miles Kane, Martha Hill, Vistas, Blondes, The Pale White, Eliza and The Bear, Gang of Youths, and Sunset Sons, as well as shows at The Great Escape and Neighbourhood Weekender.
He remains on the road for the months ahead and has just announced his debut UK headline tour taking place this December, including performing at Sunderland’s Waves festival in November.
Despite still being a teenager, Tom has already achieved more than most artists do in a lifetime.