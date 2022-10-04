Eighteen-year-old Tom A.Smith, from East Rainton, has already worked with some of the best in the business, including playing live with Sam Fender and Catfish & The Bottlemen – as well as supporting Elton John at Hyde Park and performing at Glastonbury all in one weekend.

Now, the former Houghton Kepier pupil has teamed up with Miles Kane for his latest release, Like You Do, which was co-written and co-produced by the co-frontman of the Last Shadow Puppets.

Tom, who’s been receiving major support from BBC Radio 1 with his previous releases, said: "Working with Miles Kane was the most incredible experience. I already had the bones of a good tune that I'd been playing live solo over the last few tours.

Tom A.Smith has released his latest single and announced a string of live dates

Most Popular

"He added this incredible soaring chorus and suddenly it turned into a song from a Tarantino movie soundtrack. It's unlike anything I've ever done and I've never felt prouder of anything. I'm really excited for the world to hear it because it already sounds like a classic to me."

Like You Do, which is out now, follows a whirlwind of live performances, including being selected by Elton John to join him at his British Summer Time show at Hyde Park, appearances at Glastonbury, Barn On The Farm, F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and opening Leeds Festival to more than 6000 music fans.

He has also been announced as Apple Music's Up Next artist for September and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Artist of the month.

In the past two years, Tom has already played dozens of gigs, including supporting Courteeners, Miles Kane, Martha Hill, Vistas, Blondes, The Pale White, Eliza and The Bear, Gang of Youths, and Sunset Sons, as well as shows at The Great Escape and Neighbourhood Weekender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom's new single is out now

He remains on the road for the months ahead and has just announced his debut UK headline tour taking place this December, including performing at Sunderland’s Waves festival in November.

Despite still being a teenager, Tom has already achieved more than most artists do in a lifetime.

He played his first ever gig aged just eight, supporting local psychedelic rockers Detroit Social Club at legendary Newcastle venue The Cluny, performed at Glastonbury before he was even in secondary school, and Tim Burgess handpicked him to play his stage at Kendal Calling, making him the festival's youngest ever performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's never normal. Every single time it happens it's surreal," says Tom on the countless pinch-me moments of his career so far. "Music is always what I wanted to do. I just fell in love with it. I asked for guitar lessons when I was four. It's all I've ever known.”

::Tom A. Smith Live Dates:

::October

8th Oct - Tenement Trail, Glasgow

Advertisement Hide Ad

15th Oct - Live at Leeds, Leeds

::November

5th Nov Waves Festival, Sunderland

18th Nov The Ferret - Preston, Crosstown Sounds

Advertisement Hide Ad

26th Nov The Foundry Sheffield, Crosstown Sounds

::December

6th Dec Future Yard, Birkenhead, Liverpool (headline show)

7th Dec Bask, Stockport (headline show)

Advertisement Hide Ad

8th Dec Jimmy's, Liverpool (headline show)

10th Dec Head of Steam, Newcastle (headline show)

12th Dec The Fulford Arms, York (headline show)