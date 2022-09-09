After a successful debut last year, Waves returns on Saturday, November 5.

The all day multi-venue festival takes place over six venues in the heart of the city bringing international, national and regional artists together for a day of music in Sunderland including headliners The Pale White.

Joining the original venues of Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis, The Bunker and Live Lounge is The Fire Station, with The Pale White headlining at the city’s newest venue.

Waves returns for 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from releasing their debut album Infinite Pleasure to great critical acclaim, the band play their only North East date of 2022 at Waves boasting a new live line-up.

Dutch indie 4-piece Pip Blom return to Independent to headline the stage for Waves following a sell out show in April, when touring their second album Welcome Break as part of the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live tour.

The Peacock will be headlined by Leeds based electronic/funk party band Galaxians, off the back of slots at festivals such as Bluedot and Tramlines and with an ever growing live reputation.

The rest of the line-up includes Ishmael Ensemble who continue to blur the lines between electronic and jazz music with their expansive sound.

The Pale White

Sunderland-born Tom A. Smith who is on a meteoric rise having recently played Glastonbury and supported Elton John, as well as York 5-piece Bull, bring their indie sound to Sunderland for the first time.

Waves will also feature Sunderland dance/pop outfit Vandebilt, the psychedelic/indie sounds of The Dream Machine, Luke Royalty, Hivemind, Yaatri, Wax Heart Sodality, Ghost//Signals as well as many more still to be announced.

Festival co-organiser, Ben Richardson, said: “We can’t wait to host Waves festival again this year, there was such a great atmosphere last time out and we’re predicting it to be exactly the same this time, just on a much bigger scale. The addition of The Fire Station as main stage is a big coup and will allow us to bring bigger and better bands to Sunderland as part of the festival.”

Ben Wall, from Independent, said: “We’re really proud of the line-up we’ve put together for this year’s event, it’s amazing to bring bands that have played and sold out Independent in the past (The Pale White, Pip Blom) back to the city alongside so many more exciting emerging artists that are playing here for the first time.

Tom A. Smith

"The further announcements to come only make the day better, with loads more acts, stage takeovers and more still to be announced.”

Tickets for Waves festival go on sale Wednesday 7th September at 10am from: https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/events/waves-festival-2022/

Vandebilt. Photo by Dan Stark