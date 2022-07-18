Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-piece have announced they’ll be releasing album The House That Vandebilt on Friday, August, 5.

Formed through the band mates’ shared love of dance music, Vandebilt is the ideas of Jordan Miller (songwriter/producer), Joe Collins (singer/songwriter), Jack Wade (drums/producer) and Dan Martin (guitar/songwriter).

Initially a recording project, the group turned live with a free show at Newcastle’s prestigious venue The Cluny. At full capacity, the show made such an impact the band began to work with DJ and producer Smoove on forming a full band sound from studio tracked demos.

Vandebilt. Photo by Dan Stark

After a year touring with Smoove & Turrell playing renowned venues across the UK, including Band on the Wall in Manchester, Jazz Cafe in London and Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, the band set about recording their debut album.

Beginning with writing trips to France and recording sessions in Liverpool the band returned to their hometown studio, Motorhouse, to track the album.

Following the pandemic the band, headed back to Liverpool to record and mix the album in entirety with Robert Whiteley at Whitewood Recording Studio.

A spokesman for the band said: “We're so excited to get the album out, it feels like the timing is right. We’ve played these songs so much and recorded and recorded them over and over.

Vandebilt. Photo by Dan Stark

"Sometimes in music it’s difficult to have patience. We’re not a patient band but we’ve learnt how to listen to ourselves and understand what we’re aiming for. Hopefully people will love these songs and anticipate the next record."

He added: “In the beginning we said we wanted to make French house pop music and I think we stuck to the brief pretty well. ‘I’ve Got What You Need’ (IGWYN) is about inner city pressure.

"Being force fed the next big thing, you know? It’s tongue in cheek because we’re adding to that and it’s the first track. From there on in there’s a dystopian theme all the way through. Maybe that stems from the fact we treat the band as an entity.

Vandebilt. Photo by Dan Stark

"Jordan writes a lot of the chord progressions and we make them into songs and stories. Nothing too heavy but we nod to those frustrations that our generation feel.

"You can’t miss out on anything but you really want to disconnect. It might sound a little derivative because we love the likes of Daft Punk and Hot Chip but being original is overrated anyway. It’s all copied from somewhere."