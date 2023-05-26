News you can trust since 1873
Cotton Club show bringing legendary jazz to Sunderland's Fire Station

The Fire Station will take audiences back to the sights and sounds of New York City in the 1920s through an action-packed show coming soon.
By Tony Gillan
Published 26th May 2023, 09:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:07 BST

Swinging at the Cotton Club celebrates the music and dance of the Cotton Club, New York’s iconic nightclub which throughout the 1920s and 30s regularly hosted performances from legends including Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holliday, Fats Domino and Ella Fitzgerald.

Music comes from The Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra, specialists in recreating the jazz and hot dance music of the era.

The orchestra has toured extensively across the UK and Europe and uses its own special arrangements of familiar hits, as well as some of the less well known music from the famous bands of the period.

Swinging at the Cotton Club is at the Fire Station on Sunday, June 4.
    Hits in the show include: Minnie the Moocher, The Charleston, Black Beauty, Everybody Loves my Baby, The Lindy Hop and It Don’t Mean a Thing if It Ain’t Got That Swing. The performance will feature American vocalist Marlene Hill and compere/vocalist Megs Etherington.

    The show, at 7pm on Sunday, June 4 also features tributes to dancers Bojangles Robinson and Nicholas Brothers, whose breathtaking routines lit up the Cotton Club.

    The Lindy Hop Dance Company, one of the world’s leading jazz dance companies, recreates dance routines originally choreographed and performed by Bojangles and Nicholas.

    The show also features two special guests. Lee Payne and Annette Walker are two of the UK’s top tap dancers. They perform alongside the Lindy Hop dancers.

    Swinging at the Cotton Club is at the Fire Station on Sunday, June 4. Picture by Annalisa Banello.

    The company’s personnel is drawn from the cream of the UK’s dance talent. Members have performed across Europe and beyond including at events such as The London Olympics Opening Ceremony, New York’s Lincoln Centre Out of Doors Festival, as well as with shows including Riverdance and dance companies such as Diversity.

    Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “Swinging at the Cotton Club will be an unforgettable evening; packed full of energy, excitement, amazing music and brilliant dancing.

    “I can’t wait for The Fire Station to be turned into the Cotton Club for the evening for a spectacular performance of world-class music and dance.”

    Swinging at the Cotton Club is at the Fire Station on Sunday, June 4. Picture by Annalisa Banello.
    For further information or to book tickets, which start at £17, visit www.thefirestation.org.uk.

