Redcoat, written and performed by former Butlin’s entertainer Lewis Jobson, is touring Wearside community venues as part of The Cultural Spring’s “bitesize” theatre programme.

Set in 2012, Redcoat is a tale of mishaps and misbehaving: getting your first real job, leaving home, making new friends and learning all about children’s entertainment. Expect classic holiday tunes, dance routines, balloon modelling, karaoke sing-a-longs and “a bit of Redcoat sparkle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the show Lewis and theatre company The Six Twenty chat with audiences about their favourite holiday stories, from school trips abroad to holidays of a lifetime.

Redcoat star Lewis Jobson is touring Wearside community venues and wants to hear your Butlin's memories.

A selection of your holiday stories will travel with the show as part of a growing collection of tales for people to enjoy.

Lewis explained: “We are asking people across Sunderland to share with us these treasured memories, photos and souvenirs as part of my ever growing holiday camp exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to hear your favourite, silliest, most memorable holiday stories. If you have a photo or a memento of a special holiday we’d love to hear from you; especially if it’s a Butlin’s memory.”

The show opened at ELCAP in Easington Lane.

Redcoat star Lewis Jobson is touring Wearside community venues and wants to hear your Butlin's memories.

Emma Scarr, project co-ordinator for The Cultural Spring, said: “We were so happy with how our first night went. ELCAP were a fantastic host with the perfect venue to start off our tour of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Audience feedback was lovely with many saying it had brought back fond memories of their holidays. We have met a few former redcoats in the audience too.”

You can share your stories, snaps and memories by coming to a Holiday Club story session as part of the show or emailing [email protected] After each performance of Redcoat, food will be shared with the audience.

Performances are at 6pm on Thursday, May 25 at The Volt in Pallion; 1.30pm, Friday, May 26 at Columbia Village CA; 6pm, Saturday, May 27 at 17Nineteen in Hendon and 6.30pm, Saturday, June 3 at Red House Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad