The 17 best bank holiday beaches to enjoy within around an hour's drive of Sunderland, according Tripadvisor reviews

3 . Embleton Bay

Embleton Bay Of 307 reviews, 271 people said the beach was excellent, 34 very good, 0 average, 1 poor and 1 terrible. Drive time from Sunderland - 1 hour and 10 minutes. One reviewer said: "One of the amazing white sandy beaches of the Northumberland Coast - easily accessible from Embleton Village via the road down to the beach or by the golf course. "Once on the beach there are huge areas of sand and easy access to the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle too." Photo: Jane Coltman