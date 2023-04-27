News you can trust since 1873
The 17 best bank holiday beaches to enjoy within around an hour's drive of Sunderland, according Tripadvisor reviews

With three Bank Holiday weekends in the month of May and the prospect of warmer temperatures on the way, what better way to enjoy a family day out than a trip to the beach.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:35 BST

A day at the seaside is a longstanding British tradition and while we may not always get the weather to match, the North East boasts some of the best beaches in the country.

Whether it be a plodge in the sea, building sand castles with the kids, a brisk family walk followed by fish and chips or something a little more adventurous such as paddle boarding or surfing, our region’s beaches offer a fantastic opportunity for a fun-filled day out.

Check out the following best 17 beaches within around an hours drive of Sunderland for families to enjoy over the next three bank holiday weekends.

The rankings are based on Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Bamburgh Beach

Bamburgh Beach Of 265 reviews, 238 people said the beach was excellent, 28 very good, 2 average, 0 poor and 1 terrible. Drive time from Sunderland - 1 hour and 15 minutes. One reviewer said: "What a beautiful beach! The sand was really clean and the scenery is stunning with steep dunes and structures to explore on some of their peaks. With a view towards Bamburgh castle this makes for stunning walks." Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Warkworth Beach

Warkworth Beach Of 435 reviews, 366 people said the beach was excellent, 62 very good, 4 average, 0 poor and 3 terrible. Drive time from Sunderland - 1 hour One reviewer said: "Great walking beach with lovely long sands all the way to Amble harbour. Not too busy , with good car parking and toilet facilities. Well worth a visit." Photo: Joy Spreadbury

3. Embleton Bay

Embleton Bay Of 307 reviews, 271 people said the beach was excellent, 34 very good, 0 average, 1 poor and 1 terrible. Drive time from Sunderland - 1 hour and 10 minutes. One reviewer said: "One of the amazing white sandy beaches of the Northumberland Coast - easily accessible from Embleton Village via the road down to the beach or by the golf course. "Once on the beach there are huge areas of sand and easy access to the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle too." Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Low Newton by-the-Sea

Low Newton by-the-Sea Of 394 reviews, 309 people said the beach was excellent, 70 very good, 11 average, 2 poor and 2 terrible. Drive time from Sunderland - 1 hour and 12 minutes. One reviewer said: "A huge expanse of white sands not to be missed on your visit to the Northumberland coast. The beach can be found at the bottom of the hill near to The Fisherman's Square and The Ship Inn - a must try!" Photo: supplied

