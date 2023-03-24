News you can trust since 1873
Jazz icons including Ronnie Scott's All Stars coming soon to the Fire Station in Sunderland

Three of the UK’s best contemporary trad jazz ensembles are heading to The Fire Station. The venue will host The Pasadena Roof Orchestra, Ronnie Scott’s All Stars and the Strictly Smokin’ Big Band.

By Tony Gillan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:14 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:14 GMT

For youngsters there is Grooving with Pirates, a swashbuckling jazz adventure for youngsters.

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra led by singer Duncan Galloway, performs on Friday, April 14.

The orchestra has been recreating the sounds of the 1920s and 1930s for over 50 years, including songs from Irving Berlin, Ray Noble, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and Fletcher Henderson.

Ronnie Scott’s All Stars bring their Soho Songbook to The Fire Station on Thursday, May 4.
    Ronnie Scott’s All Stars bring their Soho Songbook on Thursday, May 4. The band played the venue in 2022, but return with a new collection of music, narration and projected archive images.

    The evening will feature music from jazz greats who performed at Ronnie Scott’s London club, including Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Michael Buble, Stevie Wonder and Prince.

    On Friday, July 21, the Strictly Smokin’ Big Band brings more from Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington with their Ella & Ellington show, featuring vocalist Alice Grace.

    The show takes audiences back to the big band era, in a journey through the music and lives of two legends, featuring Honeysuckle Rose, Get Happy, It Don’t Mean a Thing, If It Ain’t Got that Swing and many more both original and new arrangements.

    For three to seven year-olds Grooving with Pirates is on Tuesday, May 30. It is an animated and live-action mystical, magical musical adventure following three pirate friends on a dangerous treasure hunt.

    Venue director Tamsin Austin said: “The Fire Station is perfect for big band jazz. We have a lovely big stage and the acoustics are brilliant to give a real powerhouse show, yet its small enough to create an intimate atmosphere.

    “The Pasadena Orchestra and Ronnie Scott’s All Stars are very well established with long-standing followings and are hugely well respected in the world of jazz and big bands, while the North East’s own, Strictly Smokin’ Big Band are fast gaining their own UK wide reputation in the genre.

    “As for Grooving with Pirates, it’s a perfect introduction to jazz, and a perfect opportunity to experience concert hall quality music in a child-friendly environment. The shows are unique – and cool for kids.”

    More information at www.thefirestation.org.uk.