From a night of local talent to aid the Fight for Faye campaign to top tribute acts, there’s some great shows heading to Sunderland’s Fire Station auditorium in 2023.
Here’s some of the highlights from a packed programme that features dozens of acts from a broad spectrum of genres. For the full programme and tickets see www.sunderlandculture.org.uk
1. Faye Fantarrow & Friends with the Great Northern All Star Band, January 27
Faye Fantarrow & Friends with the Great Northern All Star Band takes place on January 27.
It's a star-studded evening of north east music to raise money for the immensely talented young singer/songwriter Faye Fantarrow, who has been diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour. Tickets from £22.50
Photo: submitted
2. A Tribute to The Carpenters featuring The British Carpenters, February 2
A Tribute to The Carpenters featuring The British Carpenters takes place on February 2. Featuring Gordy Marshall’s The British Carpenters starring Sally Creedon as Karen Carpenter, the show includes Close to You, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Please Mr Postman, Goodbye to Love and many more. Tickets from £22.
Photo: stock photo
3. Republica, February 3
Republica’s ‘Ready To Go’ anthem, has been a hallmark of the Stadium of Light since it opened in 1997 – now they’re headed to Sunderland to light up The Fire Station stage on February 3. Tickets from £16.50.
Photo: submitted
4. Don't Stop Believin', February 10
End-of-Night anthem show, Don't Stop Believin' rolls into the fire station on February 10 featuring the music of Bryan Adams, Blondie, Cher, Rainbow, Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, Starship, Europe, Belinda Carlisle and more. Tickets from £22.
Photo: Stu Norton