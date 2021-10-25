Cascada to perform in Sunderland for first time at huge Clubland event

Cascada, whose hits include Everytime We Touch and Evacuate the Dancefloor, will perform in the city centre for the first time at Clubland Halloween which takes place at The Point on Saturday, October 30.

They’ll be joined on stage by acts including Kelly Llorenna, Karen Parry, Ultrabeat, Flip n Fill, Micky Modelle, Friday Night Posse, John Neal, Cheeze and more.

The event has had to be rescheduled a number of times due to the pandemic, so organisers say they’re delighted it can finally go ahead.

Cascada will perform in the city for the first time

The Point in Park Lane, which has undergone a £150,000 refurbishment including a new light and sound system, was chosen as the new location after the event was unable to go ahead at The Beacon of Light.

Promoter Joe Gullis said: “Over the past 18 months we have been through hell and back and have had to adapt as promoters due to Covid. Even after this setback, the Clubland guys were keen to keep the date in the city as we have had so much success in the past with the brand, with huge sold out shows at Illusions.

"During that time we have managed to bring some huge acts to the city, the most recent being the world famous DJ Ben Nicky.

"So after some thought, the Clubland team then asked to move it to The Point who have been amazing at accommodating the event at such short notice."

The Point is back open for events following a refurbishment.

He added: “This Clubland line-up is particularly special as it’s Cascada’s first time in Sunderland, which is huge. We were keen to not slim down the show or cancel anyone, so it will be a full arena experience for people.”

The venue will be dressed for Halloween at the event, which will feature a full festival-scale production including lasers and special effects. Clubbers are also encouraged to attend in fancy dress.

The event will be hosted by Keyes, Finchy and Tazo, with support from Joey G, Chrissy G, Anth Hopper, Jon Fazak and Djamal.

The last remaining tickets are priced from £25 on Skiddle.Com.

