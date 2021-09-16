See inside The Point as it reopens with a new look and a bumper programme of events

The night time events sector has been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, with The Point unable to reopen last year with all the ever-changing restrictions.

But now the landmark complex on the corner of Park Lane and Holmeside has been able to welcome people through its doors once more.

It’s reopened following a £150,000 investment to reconfigure the main hall, install a high-tech light and sound rig and to make the venue more accessible for people with disabilities and impairments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Point has reopened after 18 months closed

It opened in style with a gig from local bands Social Room, The Voyd and Docksuns and Andy Golding, operations director at The Point, said it was fantastic to see the multi-purpose venue alive again.

"The hairs stood up on my arms to see people performing and enjoying themselves again, I can’t explain just how good it felt,” he explained. “You could tell the bands haven’t been able to perform for a while either as they really gave it their all, it was like they were the best bands in the world, everyone was so up for it.”

The Social Room gig kicked off a packed season of gigs and events for the venue which in the coming months will host talk ins from the likes of John Fury; gigs and DJ performances from Mercury (The Ultimate Queen Tribute), Martin Kemp and Lucy Spraggon; comedy performances from Frankie Allen and Johnny Vegas as well as a monthly comedy night and sporting events.

Acts and their audiences will benefit from improved facilities at the venue including a new green room amongst back stage developments, while front of house has been opened up to create a larger space with the removal of a central mezzanine, a new stage area and acoustic treated walls to help boost on stage spectacles.

The Point is back open for events following a refurbishment.

The reopening has helped to retain 30 roles at the venue. Andy says the venue lost an estimated £1.2million in revenue during its 18 months closed, but a £324,000 grant from central Government’s Culture Recovery Fund helped the business to stay afloat.

Over the years, the venue has played host to some huge music names, with sets from some of the biggest DJs in the business such as Roger Sanchez, Tom Zanetti and Patrick Topping.

The venue is now capable of hosting 400 people seated, 640 theatre-style and 1,350 standing and whilst music is a core part of their programme, the flexible space means it can be used for a multitude of events.

"I don’t just want to do gigs, we have some weird and wonderful events too, such as a dinosaur event for kids which was really popular and the return of a serial killer talk by Jennifer Rees,” explained Andy.

The Point is back open for events following a refurbishment. Andy Golding, operations director with some of his staff.

The venue has also launched a monthly comedy night, working with the national The Comedy Club brand, with the next instalment taking place on Saturday, September 18 with Mike McClean, Ryan McDonnell and Peter Brush.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

The Point is back open for events following a refurbishment.

The Point is back open for events following a refurbishment.

The new Green Room backstage

The Point is back open for events following a refurbishment.

The Point is back open for events following a refurbishment.

Some of the acts who've performed over the years

The Point is back open for events following a refurbishment.