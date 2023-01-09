The majority of music festivals only returned last summer following the Coronavirus pandemic and there are plenty which still need support to ensure they can keep running into the future.

Luckily for North East residents, there is plenty to see and do over this coming summer. With some festivals already announcing their lineups and putting tickets on sale, music fans may need to act quickly if they want to see some of the biggest names heading to the region over the next few months.

Hardwick Festival

2023 festivals: What music events are happening across the North East throughout the Summer? (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

After returning last year, this festival is pulling out all the stops in 2023 to make this summer the best yet. For the first time the County Durham event will take place over three days by adding a Friday afternoon and evening to the regular weekend schedule.

An impressive lineup has already been revealed too with Hacienda Classical – an act consisting of DJs, a full orchestra and the occasional familiar face from the early 90s – The Kooks and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds all being given headline slots.

Local talent is also billed with Newcastle-based Andrew Cushin playing before Noel Gallagher on the final day while Craig Charles, The Vaccines, Mel C and Johnny Marr will all also entertain crowds. Organisers have claimed more than 50 artists are yet to be announced for the weekend which runs from Friday, August 18 until Sunday, August 20.

Weekend and day tickets are now available with camping, glamping and campervan options all available.

This Is Tomorrow

Newcastle’s largest festival was not run by organisers in 2022 with a statement claiming an oversaturated market and ongoing economic crisis was the reason for the year off.

The Exhibition Park event is back this year and although a lineup is yet to be announced, the event which returned in 2021 has been confirmed to be taking place over the final weekend of May.

Kubix Festival

Wearside favourite Kubix is also making a return this year with two days of live music in July. The first day will fall on Saturday, July 15 when Sugarbabes will headline a day of dance and pop music. Favourites from the 00s Five, A1 and Blue will also be playing the main stage alongside N-Trance and Ultrabeat with Basshunter headlining the second stage.

The following weekend, Saturday, July 22 will see the Herrington Country Park event welcome London-based Squeeze as headliners for its rock weekend. Other names heading to Wearside for the the day include The Enemy, Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and Inspiral Carpets. More acts across the two weekends are yet to be announced.

Organisers of the festival also have a special show from N Dubz happening the day before the dance and pop day of the event. This will be on Friday, July 21 with support from Nathan Dawe and Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

Tickets for all three days are now available through the festival’s website.

Lindisfarne Festival