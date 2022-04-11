This is Tomorrow 2022 cancellation: How to get refunds and alternative North East festivals to enjoy

This is Tomorrow Festival was announced to be cancelled this week with organisers blaming an oversaturated festival market and costs of hosting events following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was also riddled with controversy following a series of noise complaints from residents in nearby Jesmond.

Scheduled for the weekend of June 3 – 5 but will now be rescheduled for May 2023. No acts were announced to be playing at the time of the announcement.

This Is Tomorrow has seen bands play in Newcastle in 2019 and 2021.

It comes just one week after Leazes Live, where acts including James, The Futureheads, Lanterns On The Lake, The Pale White, club paradise and many more were scheduled to play at the nearby Leazes Park.

How can I get a refund for This is Tomorrow Festival?

Anyone who has already bought an early bird ticket for the event have already been refunded or the refund is in the process of being completed, meaning there should be no need to contact the ticket seller directly.

What other festivals are happening in and around Newcastle this summer?

The North East is blessed with plenty of opportunities to catch some live music this summer. The biggest of which comes from County Durham where Hardwick Festival welcomes Stereophonics and The Specials as their two headliners.

Jake Bugg, Becky Hill, the Proclaimers and more are also scheduled to play the festival which takes place over August 20 and 21.

Staying in Newcastle, Rock n Roll Circus is a new event coming to the citys Town Moor. Noel Gallagher, The Libertones and Years And Years are headlining the three day event which will take place on June 9, 11 and 12.

Australian rockers DMAs, 90s icons The Charlatans and local singer songwriter Andrew Cushin are among the names taking part in the event.