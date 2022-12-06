Kubix Festival returns to Herrington Country Park with its Rock and Indie day on July 22, 2023.

And joining an already stellar line up of rock favourites including EMF & Heaven 17, the alternative day at Kubix Festival is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever with the addition of Squeeze, The Enemy, Inspiral Carpets and Marc Almond to the bill.

Organiser John Brannan said “Kubix Rock & Indie is always a highlight in the festival calendar where we try and bring an eclectic mix of rock and indie artists to Sunderland across two stages.

More acts added to Kubix line-up

"It is a real coup having The Enemy join us next year following their recent sold out comeback tour and we still have a few exciting additions to come. As local promoters, we want to bring as many great artists to Sunderland as possible and by bringing in different events and genres we can do that.”

Kubix Rock is part of a series of events taking place in Herrington Country Park in July with Kubix Pop Festival taking place on the July 15, 2023 with Five, N-Trance, Ultrabeat, Flip & Fill, A1 and 911 already confirmed on the bill.

The next weekend, Kubix presents N-Dubz plus Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Nathan Dawe on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Tickets for Kubix Rock can be bought online from kubixfestival.com for £33 plus booking fee.

Marc Almond

The Enemy

