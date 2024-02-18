Sunderland and North East politicians back Sunderland film studios plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How the proposed Crown Works studios would look.

The campaign to persuade the Chancellor of the Exchequer to back plans for a Sunderland film studio has gained cross-party support.

The proposal to build Crown Works studio is led by FulwellCain, a joint venture between production company Fulwell 73 and Cain International.

FulwellCain say if the scheme goes ahead it would create 8,500 new jobs, an annual £334m for the local economy and the creation of one of Europe's biggest studios.

To make it happen the government would need to provide up to £20m each year for 10 years, to get the enterprise off the ground with a public-private partnership. Private backers have already pledged £450million.

Fulwell 73 boss Leo Pearlman says the studios could even eclipse the success of Nissan in the 1980s, but that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt must decide by budget day; March 6.

Local MP Julie Elliott, the councils of Sunderland, South Tyneside, Newcastle and County Durham, run by a Lib Dem-Conservative coalition, are all in favour. So too is a union of North East newspapers who have made a joint statement to that effect.

A Sunderland Echo opinion piece said: "Whatever Mr Hunt decides will not be forgotten. Ever."

Leader of Sunderland's Lib Dems, Cllr Paul Edgeworth, said: “Wearside Liberal Democrats are full throated in our support for bringing this game-changing development to the banks of the Wear, transforming Pallion into 'Palliwood' and securing a huge number of jobs for local people in the process.

"Let’s hope that a united front from political parties, the local press and the business community across the region can convince the Government and the developers to strike a deal ahead of the budget on 6th March that will benefit Sunderland for decades to come.”

Labour's North East mayoral candidate Kim McGuinness is also lobbying for Mr Hunt's support.

She said: “The Chancellor has to view his Spring Budget as deadline day for investing in North East jobs. We need to grow our way out of recession and this is an incredible opportunity not just for North East jobs but for the country as a whole.

“I have written to the Chancellor urging him to match the private sector and invest a multi-million pound growth package in these development plans."

Visiting Wearside in November, Mr Hunt said: "We have been having very good discussions with the people who are hoping to invest here.