The scenario on the right depends upon the gentleman on the left.

It seems that almost anyone with a drum to bang is currently walloping it to attract Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's attention to Sunderland.

Assorted media, politicians of all rosettes, neighbouring councils, businesses and, most importantly, the public are firmly behind efforts to create Crown Works studios in Pallion.

The last indisputably massive industrial success to be born on Wearside, under any government, was Nissan in 1984.

The question of credit for Nissan remains contentious. A good idea has many parents. A bad one is an orphan.

Conservatives remain keen to praise the Thatcher government for the mega-factory, which did not - and could not - have happened without government inducements. Nor did the inducements end in the 1980s.

Film company Fulwell 73, a highly respected British success story, has raised £450m private backing to create this Pallion-wood, but significant government support is needed.

To point out that the film industry make billions and should therefore cough up is simply naïve. It just doesn't work like that.

There's an interesting argument over why this should be. But it's irrelevant. The bald fact is that without government, (ie. our) money, it simply won't happen.

For Mr Hunt, providing necessary funding makes political sense. He could store credit which would be handy for his party in future elections. It would be interesting to hear more from Labour's leaders too.

By failing to back the scheme Mr Hunt would handing political capital to government opponents across the region. This is a North East project; not just Sunderland's.

FulwellCain, the joint venture behind the plans, says 8,500 new jobs, an annual £334m for the local economy and the creation of one of Europe's biggest studios are among the positives.

These figures are not nebulous and no one of consequence has so far disputed them. Furthermore, Fulwell 73 is putting itself at stake here.

Given the projected benefits of the enterprise, the money requested does not seem especially vast; particularly compared to certain other schemes that were bombarded with our cash in recent years.