The impact of a new movie studio development in Sunderland could be 'bigger than Nissan in the 80s' , says one of the men behind the scheme.

FulwellCain Studios is a joint venture between investment firm Cain International and entertainment company Fulwell73, the company behind Netfix hit Sunderland Til I Die, with strategic support from Sunderland City Council, which is working to create a massive new development on a brownfield site on the south bank of the wear, near the Northern Spire Bridge.

Crown Works Studios would be one of the largest filmmaking complexes in Europe and could create more than 8,000 jobs across the region.

An artist's impression of how the new studio could look

Fulwell73 co-founder Leo Pearlman has been on Wearside to outline the plans and what they could mean for jobs, skills and businesses, at Sunderland Business Festival.

Asked what the scheme could mean for Sunderland, he said: "In simple terms, for this city, we are talking eight and a half thousand new jobs, you are talking £350million of annual GVA (gross value added), you are talking about changing the face of the city , it's that dramatic .

"It is as big - if not bigger - than Nissan in the 80s - that is the scale of the ambition."

Support for the project had been overwhelming, said Leo: "Every time I'm up here, I'm reminded of jt - the scale of the project, the scale of the ambition, the vision, but also the fact we are surrounded by the most incredible partners, from North East Screen and the council, from the colleges and universities, from the people on the street - everyone wants this to happen and we're going to do our very best to deliver it.

"The reaction is astoundingly positive at every turn. I keep on being told that this is going to change the region, regenerate it, it is going to make such a significant impact and difference to Sunderland. and that is what is driving us.

"This would be may personal proudest achievement of all, if we manage to pull this off and we manage to turn Sunderland and the North East region into a centre for creative productions, filming high end TV, that would make me incredibly proud."

And he urged those who did not believe the dream could come true to have faith: "I have a real problem with people saying they cant see it happening - I think that is an unfortunate characteristic of this city for a long time, that people don't believe enough. We are going to do our best we are going to try and pull this off.

Leo Pearlman speaking at Sunderland Business Festival

"Three years ago, when we announced it, we were met with incredulity and I think if we fast forward to this point and see where we are and how close we are, then everyone one needs to just simply believe.

"It is a regeneration of Sunderland, a regeneration of the region, it is reigniting that industrial passion that we had for so many years and have maybe not had an outlet for. Now, through creative industries, we are going to be bringing that back."

The first shows and films could go before the camera as early as neat year," he said: "We would intend to break ground next year, and have production in the facility by the end of 24, early 25." said Leo.

"What i would say to everyone is 'Judge us on the results'.