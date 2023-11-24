The Chancellor was on a visit to Nissan today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed the Government is in talks with the team behind £450million plans for a massive TV and movie studio on the banks of the Wear.

FulwellCain - a joint venture between global entertainment company Fulwell 73 and Cain International - and Sunderland City Council has applied for permission to create the complex on the former Crown Works industrial site in Pallion, close to the Northern Spire bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application setting out specific plans for phase one of the studios, and seeking outline consent for two further phases has been submitted.

How the studios would look

The applicants say the plans could create more than 8,000 new jobs across the region and generate more than £300million a year for the North East economy.

Speaking last month, Fulwell73 co-founder Leo Pearlman said the scheme could be 'bigger than Nissan': "In simple terms, for this city, we are talking eight and a half thousand new jobs, you are talking £350million of annual GVA (gross value added), you are talking about changing the face of the city , it's that dramatic," he said.

"It is as big - if not bigger - than Nissan in the 80s - that is the scale of the ambition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all, the development would deliver a 1.68million sq ft film industry hub, with 20 premium sound stages suitable for major feature film and HETV productions, if the plan is supported by UK Government.

Asked about the studio plan, Mr Hunt was staying tight-lipped, though he did confirm talks had begun.

"We have been having very good discussions with the people who are hoping to invest here," he said.