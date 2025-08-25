A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Wolves are closing in on a £17 million deal for Sunderland-linked midfielder Christantus Uche, according to reports.

The Nigerian is currently on the books at La Liga outfit Getafe, but has been the subject of exit speculation in recent days, with club president Angel Torres conceding that a sale may be necessary to help his side balance the books over the coming weeks.

Addressing the matter in an interview, the Getafe chief said: “I wouldn't like to sell Uche or anyone else, but we have to accept it. There are two weeks left, we also have to make signings, but we have to think about registering what we have."

And to that end, a fresh report from Liam Keen of the Express and Star suggests that Wolves are advancing with an agreement for Uche. A fee of around £17 million is expected to be attached to any deal for the 22-year-old, while negotiations over personal terms are said to be ongoing.

Sunderland’s interest in Uche was initially reported by Spanish outlet AS, with Premier League rivals Leeds United and Burnley - as well as Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice - also said to be keen. Even at the time of AS’s update, however, it was Wolves who were touted as the most concrete admirers of the Getafe star.

Sunderland keen on Kenneth Taylor

Elsewhere, Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Ajax talent Kenneth Taylor. The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign for the Dutch giants last time out, and as such, is said to be attracting attention from the Premier League.

According to online outlet On The Minute, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are already keeping tabs on the midfielder, but the Black Cats have tentatively entered the race for his signature with an approach that is described as “opportunistic”. It is understood that Ajax value their player at around £30.3 million.

Keith Hackett reacts to Simon Adingra incident vs Burnley

And finally, former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has suggested that Sunderland winger Simon Adingra was a little fortunate not to be shown a red card in his side’s 2-0 defeat against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, but has praised referee Michael Salisbury for his handling of the situation.

The Ivorian was involved in a heated exchange involving Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri during the first half at Turf Moor; with the ball having gone out of play, both players tussled to grab it, and in the ensuing grapple, the Black Cats attacker seemingly landed a light slap on the cheek of his opponent. Adingra was subsequently booked for the incident, with a VAR review deeming that to be the right call.

And reflecting on the incident during an interview with Football Insider, Hackett said: “When a player puts his hands in the face of an opponent, he puts himself at risk of a red card being applied. What has saved him here is that the referee has judged that what he’s seen is not an act of violence. There’s a degree of pushing the player away, and there isn’t a speed or intensity within the offence.

“In fairness, the referee has probably judged the incident correctly. Adingra needs some operational advice, though, because when a player places his hands around an opponent’s face, he’s at risk of a red card being issued. So, he’s escaped here, but I think the referee has handled the incident well.”

