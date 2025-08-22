Sunderland are one of several clubs credited with an interest in Christantus Uche

Sunderland are one of several clubs interested in a potential deal for Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche, according to reports.

The Nigerian has established himself as a key presence for his current club in recent times, and has started the new season at a canter, registering a goal and an assist in his first La Liga outing of the campaign.

Nevertheless, as per Spanish outlet AS, ongoing issues relating to Financial Fair Play could force Getafe into a high-profile sale to balance their books over the coming days, with Uche chosen as the most likely candidate to leave.

Sunderland have already done business with Getafe this summer, sealing a deal for centre-back Omar Alderete earlier this month - much to the chagrin of club president Angel Torres - but according to this latest report, the Black Cats could be eyeing another raid on their Spanish counterparts.

It is suggested that Regis Le Bris’s side are monitoring Uche’s situation, as are Premier League rivals Leeds United, Wolves, and Burnley - as well as Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice. Of that crop, it is Wolves who are said to be the most concrete in their interest at the present moment in time. As yet, however, there have been no official bids for the player’s services.

Moreover, whoever does eventually end up signing Uche may capture the 22-year-old for a cut-price fee. Originally priced at around £17.3 million, it is claimed that the financial pressures on Getafe could ultimately lead to him being sold for a figure closer to £13 million. As the transfer deadline looms ever larger, however, the Spanish outfit may be forced to lower their demands even further - such is their desperation to ease their ongoing woes.

Addressing the matter in a recent interview, club president Torres said: “I wouldn't like to sell Uche or anyone else, but we have to accept it. There are two weeks left, we also have to make signings, but we have to think about registering what we have."

What did Angel Torres say about Omar Alderete’s transfer to Sunderland?

Speaking about Alderete’s exit during another recent media appearance, Torres said: “I sold one of the best centre-backs in the league for peanuts so I could have 16 or 17 players registered. There are two leagues here: one for the top five and another for the rest of us, where we just rely on our youth academy.

“We say we’re the best league in the world, and then we can’t register our players; we’re the laughing stock of Europe. We should be more discreet. La Liga, the press, and everyone else don’t have any say; we’re just here to provide money when it’s needed.”

