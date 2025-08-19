Sunderland made a successful return to Premier League action on Saturday

Jamie Carragher has highlighted Sunderland's aerial dominance as the key to their opening-day win over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats won 3-0 as they made a stunning return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence, with visiting boss Graham Potter bemoaning his team's defending in the second half. Analysing the game on Monday Night Football, the former Liverpool defender explained how Sunderland's dominance of aerial duels was key their comfortable win in an otherwise relatively tight game.

"The left back, Reinildo, joins the last line [in the build up to the first goal] and with Diarra joining as well, you've got a 5v5," Carragher said.

"Sunderland have pinned back the West Ham back five which means that Aaron Wan-Bissaka can't jump. They've gone man-for-man with allows Alderete to then step into the space. Now it's a ball into the box that you'd expect a team playing with three central defenders to deal with, but what a header from Mayenda. He's going backwards so to generate that power is fantastic. And this was the key to the game.

"On the second goal, the ball comes in. Ballard is being marked by Wan-Bissaka who keeps looking at him. There's a while before the ball comes in, he has another look at him but doesn't take responsibility to go and pick him up. Don't leave him to Paqueta and again, it's another aerial duel lost. People will say about the third goal, it doesn't matter, they're pushing up. When the corner comes in, forget what happens now, Alderete jumps and wins the header against two West Ham players. Would you believe that Sunderland won nine out of ten aerial duels in both boxes. Three of them led to goals. Isidor's goal is a counterattack but it comes from two West Ham players not winning a challenge against one. It's not great goalkeeping but it goes to show the importance of height, and we see that as well with the players Leeds have brought in."

Gary Neville also praised the Sunderland support for their role in the win, saying the impact on the season moving forward could be 'enormous'.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher issue Sunderland relegation predictions

Carragher and Neville differed on whether they think Sunderland would survive this season, with the latter predicting Wolves, Leeds United and Burnley to be relegated.

"Brentford have been consistent in this league," Neville said.

"I don't think Burnley will have enough. Daniel Farke and their owner said Leeds are going to sign players, so they could sign two or three and that could change my mind. Sunderland - I saw something that was beyond just passion, I saw a physicality, a quality to them, a strength. I thought that was a good performance. Maybe this could be the year for Wolves."

Carragher believes Sunderland could join Wolves and Burnley in being relegated, but did add that he was concerned about West Ham United given their performance on opening day.

"It's easy to put the three promoted teams there," Carragher said.

"I'm desperate for someone to stay up. I don't want to be talking about the three [promoted] teams going down. I think Leeds, because of Elland Road, [can stay up]. Am I convinced Wolves are getting relegated? Not really. I think the manager is top. They have lost some big players but the manager is a good manager.

"It wasn't a great end to last season, the team looks slow and old," Carragher added of West Ham.

"The lack of legs in midfield really stood out [against Sunderland]. Against a promoted team, to get run over like that the way they did, lose the physical challenges, it's going to be tough."

