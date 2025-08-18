Sunderland made a winning start on their Premier League return against West Ham United

Sunderland made a spectacular start to their Premier League return with a 3-0 win over West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

A couple of days on, Phil Smith reflects on the game and draws his key conclusions from a Sunderland perspective...

Sunderland show their ruthless side

It's fair to say that Graham Potter was not particularly effusive about Sunderland's performance in his post-match press conference. The West Ham United boss blamed his team's defeat squarely on the poor defending of their own penalty box, baffled as to how Sunderland could twice score from crosses into the box despite the visitors lining up with a back three.

There's no doubt that there is some truth to Potter's analysis. If we take a closer look at the stats from Opta, they reflect the fact that there wasn't a great deal between the two teams. Sunderland's expected goals was 0.68 to West Ham United's 0.56, and they had ten shots to West Ham United's twelve. Five shots on target to West Ham United's four. It was notable, though, that West Ham didn't create a single 'big chance' and Sunderland took both of theirs. Clinical and ruthless are not attributes often associated with newly-promoted teams and particularly ones who have one gone down the route of backing the strikers they already have in the building.

Potter's comments were also a major compliment to Sunderland, if not necessarily intended. If we are saying that Sunderland were every inch the match of their opposition, and that there was very little between the two, then than in itself is some achievement for a team that had been out of the top division for eight years and who have recruited an almost entirely new team over the summer. To be at Premier League level on day one is hugely encouraging.

What was also so encouraging from a Sunderland perspective was the way they won it. If you had said beforehand that Sunderland win on the opening day of the season, most would have assumed that they rode the wave of emotion from the home crowd at the start of the game and hung on thereafter. The Black Cats started well but had to get through a tricky period before the break, adapting and then largely controlling the second half. That is credit to Le Bris and his coaching staff, and the recruitment which means the bench options are strong.

Sunderland will you strongly suspect face stronger opposition than this most weeks this season. This was an opportunity they needed to take and they did it.

Sunderland's debutants catch the eye

It would be wrong to focus on any one of Sunderland's new arrivals for praise as across the board they were excellent. Noah Sadiki has been so good across the pre season campaign that we reached the opening day with Enzo Le Fée's absence from the starting XI no longer a major surprise. Sadiki covered the most distance on the pitch and dominated the midfield battle, making so many important covering runs to protect the Sunderland defence.

Reinildo and Xhaka brought their experience and quality to bear, both wingers made goal contributions and Robin Roefs was assured. Given the circumstances of his introduction, however, it would be remiss not to highlight the level Omar Alderete immediately reached. The Paraguayan defender had been through a disrupted pre-season at Getafe due to injury, barely trained with his new team mates, and came on with little notice due to Jenson Seelt's injury. Alderete defended well, which had been expected due to his prowess on that front in La Liga, but his poise in possession was notable from the off over and beyond his assist for Eliezer Mayenda's opener. Getafe's president had fumed this week that his club had felt backed into a corner to sell Alderete due to La Liga's rules, and on this evidence you can see why.

It was also encouraging to hear Le Bris say afterwards that he felt Seelt's injury is not serious. Seelt had done well through the game and shown he could play at the level.

Wilson Isidor's moment could not have been more deserved

It felt fitting that all three of Sunderland's goalscorers were with the squad last season, and Isidor's contribution was perhaps the most heartwarming of the lot. Isidor bought into the club almost immediately after his arrival last season, and continued to make contributions through the play-offs even as Eliezer Mayenda began to nudge ahead in the pecking order. Injury disrupted Isidor's pre-season but he has continued to support Mayenda throughout, and is a strong source of support for his team mate on and off the pitch.

He has also played a key part in integrating many of the summer arrivals, helping them get to the point where they could make an impact on opening day. That's vital to maintaining the spirit of last season's success even as the competition within the group grows, and the striker took his chance perfectly to show that he still has a lot to offer on the pitch.

Sunderland's blueprint shows early sign of promise

That aforementioned statistic of West Ham United not creating one big chance is perhaps the key one. Away from the significant spend on players, one of the key reasons for optimism was that unlike most teams who are promoted out of the Championship, Sunderland are a team who are used to and well built for suffering out of possession. On many occasions last season they spent long spells of games without the ball, waiting for their moments to break. Saturday showed that the structure and discipline remains in place, which will ultimately be the key to survival. There will be far tougher tests than this over the course of the season but the foundations look pretty good.