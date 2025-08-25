Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday night then they face Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup

Assistant head coach Luciano Vulcano has hinted that Sunderland will make changes to their side for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup game against Huddersfield Town, but insists the club are determined to put on a performance and progress to the next round.

Though Régis Le Bris is yet to settle on his XI for the second round game, it’s expected that he will look to build the match fitness of some of those players who have not had many minutes so far. However, Vulcano stressed that it will be a team picked fully focused on winning the tie.

“We respect every match we will face,” Vulcano said.

“So, for sure, tomorrow will be a good starting XI. Regis is thinking about these things.In the next few hours, he will decide for sure. But we will respect the cup, because it's really important. Maybe some players will have some chances.

“We will see which one will be his decision in the next hoursI think every match is an opportunity for us to show our style of play, our commitment to the badge for our fans. We want to go to the next chapter every time and try to improve our results and our football. Yes, for sure, we want to go to the next chapter, also in the cup. We will try our best, obviously. We can win, we can lose, but we will try for sure.”

Luciano Vulcano issues Dan Ballard update

Sunderland are still waiting to determine the severity of Dan Ballard’s groin injury, though he is not

“Dan Ballard is having a scan today,” Vulcano said.

“We will know more information about it in the next few hours. Hopefully he will only be out for a short time, because we need him and all the players with us.”