Tommy Doyle continues to be linked with a move away from Wolves this summer

Wolves are ideally seeking a loan deal for reported Sunderland transfer target Tommy Doyle this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder has been touted for a move to the Stadium of Light for some time now, with the Black Cats initially credited with an interest in him back during the January window. Since then, speculation has emerged suggesting that Regis Le Bris’ side could look to reignite their pursuit of the ex-Manchester City star over the coming weeks.

For his part, Doyle has fallen down the pecking order at Molineux under new boss Vitor Pereira, and since the head coach’s arrival in mid-December, the 23-year-old has started just one Premier League game - a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on January 6th. Since the end of February, he was afforded just two minutes of top flight action, and he failed to make an appearance in any of Wolves’ final nine league fixtures. Moreover, of those nine matches, he was omitted from the match day squad entirely on five occasions.

What has been said about Tommy Doyle’s future at Wolves?

It is within this context that talk of a possible exit has started to simmer in recent times, and to that end local outlet the Express & Star report that Wolves are open to the prospect of Doyle leaving the club this summer, but would prefer to secure a loan agreement for their player, rather than a permanent departure.

The update goes on to suggest that Sunderland are indeed one of the sides monitoring his situation, as are newly-promoted Championship duo Birmingham City and Wrexham. Previous reports on the matter from other publications have claimed that Birmingham are leading the chase to seal a deal for Doyle.

What has Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said about Tommy Doyle?

Speaking to the Express & Star back in April, Pereira said: “Technically-speaking, he’s a very good player, but in my opinion he’s missing the physicality to face this league.

“To run 50 metres, to come back 50 metres and then go 50 metres again. We are not a team to have 80 per cent of possession, so he has problems. If we are a team that has the ball every time, doesn’t allow counter-attacks and keeps the ball to dominate the opponent, this is the team for him.

“But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders. With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality. The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills.”

