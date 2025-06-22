Birmingham lead race for Wolves' Tommy Doyle – but Sunderland still tracking £3m-rated midfielder

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City are reportedly in pole position to sign Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle – but Sunderland reportedly remain in the picture for a potential summer swoop.

According to EFL Analysis, the Blues are currently leading the chase for the 23-year-old, who looks set to leave Molineux in the coming weeks. Doyle, a former Manchester City youth product, is believed to be available for around £3million after slipping down the pecking order under new Wolves boss Vitor Pereira.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Championship newcomers Wrexham are also said to be keen, while Sheffield United, where Doyle previously shone on loan, are keeping tabs on developments. However, Premier League side Sunderland have also been credited with interest, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Black Cats made an approach for the midfielder back in January and could now return with a permanent offer.

Doyle was a key part of Paul Heckingbottom’s promotion-winning Blades squad in 2022-23 and has made 58 appearances for Wolves since leaving Manchester City, scoring twice. But his future at Molineux looks uncertain after critical comments from head coach Pereira earlier this year.

“With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality,” Pereira told the media. “The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills. But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot, and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle’s ability on the ball and previous Championship pedigree have kept him on the radar of several clubs, and his reduced price tag could spark a bidding war in the weeks ahead. Sunderland, who are looking to add Premier League-ready experience to their midfield, could yet re-enter the race, particularly if other targets fall through.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.