Wolves first team star undergoes surgery ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland host Wolves in the Premier League on October 18th

Sunderland’s next opponents in the Premier League, Wolves, have confirmed that veteran full-back Matt Doherty has undergone successful surgery on a wrist injury.

The Black Cats host Vitor Pereira’s side at the Stadium of Light on October 18th, and will be looking to build on their impressive return to the top flight with three points against a side who are still awaiting their first victory of the campaign.

For his part, Doherty damaged his scaphoid bone in a clash against Bournemouth in late August, but played on for a number of weeks with a protective splint on his wrist. Last Monday, however, he finally had an operation on the affected area, ruling him out of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

What has been said about Matt Doherty’s injury ahead of Sunderland clash?

But in a fresh update, Wolves have revealed that the Republic of Ireland’s procedure was carried out successfully. Phil Hayward, Wanderers’ director of high performance, explained: “Matt had an injury to his scaphoid, a small bone in the wrist. He fell over when making a tackle and landed heavily on his hand, causing pain in the wrist. We had some scans done afterwards and we realised the bone was broken and knew that it would need to be surgically repaired, because the scaphoid is a bone which is known not to repair particularly well without intervention.

“Once the fracture has happened, the damage is essentially already done at that point, so it was a case of finding the right opportunity to do the surgery within a six-week period. We’re towards the back end of that six-week period now from the initial injury, so we decided to go ahead with the surgery at this point.

“A lot of bones in the body will tend to heal themselves without intervention if they are well aligned, but the scaphoid has quite a complex blood supply and once there is a fracture across a certain point of the bone, there's a really high chance that a bony union won’t be established between the two different parts of the fracture.

“In the short-term you’re pretty safe carrying on with a splint to protect it against any movement, or any kind of further insult if you fall again, so we weren't overly concerned about any further damage being caused prior to the operation.”

Addressing a potential timeframe on Doherty’s return to action, Hayward added: “He's desperate to get back, but obviously, we need to respect the fact that he's had surgery. In addition to actually repairing the bone, there's also a lot of other associated inflammation around that area from the surgery itself, so we need to wait for that to settle down. There's obviously some healing which needs to be done on the skin surface as well.

“We need to get past this early stage then we can start to really push him again. If he does fall on it and cause himself a complication with the surgery, it’s quite a difficult one to undo afterwards, so we have to be careful and respect the advice from the surgeon.

“He should be absolutely fine. The success rate of these surgeries is very, very high, and he should be back training pretty quickly. We can get him going fairly soon with non-contact training and doing things on the grass which don't involve a risk of him falling to maintain his fitness levels while the bone heals. Then as soon as he's ready to go back into competition again and take full contact, he should be good to go and back at the level of fitness that he was at when he when he came out of the team.”

