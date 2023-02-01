Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Kieran Trippier offers Spurs defender advice ahead of Atletico Madrid transfer

Matt Doherty has revealed Kieran Trippier offered him advice ahead of a move to Atletico Madrid (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty has revealed how Kieran Trippier helped him in his deadline day move to Atletico Madrid. Doherty joined Diego Simeone’s side on a free transfer during the final hours of the January transfer window and has revealed how the Magpies defender helped him make his decision to switch London for Madrid.

Doherty said: “It all happened really fast. Once I got the notification that this was possible, it was extremely difficult to reject the chance to come over and play for this club.

“Just from what I’ve heard from people like Kieran Trippier, I’m very excited. With the way he said he (Simeone) coaches and the players play, he said I’d really enjoy myself here.

“Kieran texted me yesterday. He was very reassuring about what to expect and put me in touch with the right people for places to live.

“He didn’t have to relay that message. It goes to show what type of person he is – a good guy.

“He didn’t need to tell me about training. I know that already. I’ve worked under Antonio Conte and it will be the same with Diego Simeone. That’s fine with me; you want to get into the best shape of your life. It’s the way to go.”

Ayoze Perez completes La Liga move

Another deal that was completed in the dying hours of the transfer window was Ayoze Perez’s loan move to Real Betis. Perez, who joined Leicester City from Newcastle United for £30m in 2019, is out of contract at the King Power Stadium at the end of the season and looks like having played his final game for the Foxes.