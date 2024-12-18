There have been plenty of compliments thrown Sunderland's way this season - and some have come from their promotion rivals.

Sunderland are firmly in the mix for promotion into the Premier League after enjoying a largely positive first half to the Championship season.

As it stands in the aftermath of Saturday’s dramatic win at Swansea City, Regis Le Bris’ side are currently sitting in fourth place in the second tier table and lie just two points shy of the automatic promotion places. The weekend win in Wales created yet another memorable day for Black Cats supporters after their side have become one of the most consistent across a highly competitive Championship.

More memories will surely be created over the festive period as Sunderland host Norwich City this weekend before an away day double header at Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers. Their focus will then turn towards a home game against current leaders Sheffield United on New Years Day as the Black Cats kick off 2025 with a meeting with one of their main rivals for promotion into the Premier League.

There are several managers that are in contention for promotion that have already showered praise on Le Bris and his players - but what has been said during the first half of the campaign?

Chris Wilder - Sheffield United

Speaking after his side inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Sunderland last month, Wilder said: "I've got to say it was a tight game, even before the game I was hugely impressed with them and their start, they've got a lot of good players right the way through the team. The three midfield players are excellent, their two wide players are excellent, the forward's got a stretch. Mepham I know a lot about and the boys know a lot about him from the Wales national team. The full-backs are really good, the goalkeeper really good."

Daniel Farke - Leeds United

Speaking ahead of a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light earlier this season, Farke said: “We know it’s pretty much the warm-up for the Championship because there are so many games are following, but it’s still pretty important (to get wins early) because every game counts. Even in the early stages, you have to win as many points as possible and they have done that. They are in really good shape. They have good players and they are strong on the counter attack. In all their offensive positions, they have players who can score goals. They are a really dangerous side. I am respectful of their work but we also know that we are in good shape. We have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance.”

Scott Parker - Burnley

Parker praised Sunderland after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light in the first weeks of the season. He said: “We knew what the place would be like here, that it'd be rocking and we struggled with that early days. When we did get control, we just lacked an intensity about us. We weren’t the team I want us to be, we lacked aggression. We never really competed in certain moments and didn't really exert any pressure on Sunderland who to be fair, did very well. They're a good side. We just lacked something. It's been a tough week and we had to make changes, which was probably a factor.”

Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough

Boro were condemned to a defeat at the Stadium of Light as Chris Rigg’s exquisite finish gave the Black Cats all three points. Speaking after the game, Carrick said: "We’re finding teams are defending really deep against us, even when they don’t against other teams. They’re happy to do that against us, and we’ve got to find a way of breaking teams down when they do that. The same today, the celebrations today, it felt like it wasn’t just a normal game. We’ve got to get used to that, take it as a compliment and use that. We’ve got good players and we are a good team.”

Tom Cleverley - Watford

Watford are one of only three sides to have beaten Sunderland in the Championship this season - but Cleverley still found time to praise the Black Cats. He said: “You always want to kick on and be as assertive as we were against Stoke, but Sunderland are a good side. They’re one of the best pass-and-move sides I’ve seen, with rotations and with young players who can take the ball. We saw that at the end of last season, and it was a similar sort of performance from them today, particularly the way they dominated the ball in the second half. I think we limited them to far less clear-cut chances today.”

Carlos Corberan - West Bromwich Albion

Speaking after his side claimed a draw on Wearside last month, Corberan said: “It’s true, it wasn’t our best display and Sunderland were probably better than us. They created more chances than us, but I value the mentality of the team so much. In difficult circumstances, they have put in a lot of effort to achieve the point. The was so much resilience and commitment out there. You have to overcome difficult moments and we’ve done that tonight. You have to keep going and you have to defend well. We tried to attack in some moments but we couldn’t break the press. It was difficult to put the game in the attacking half. We were defending more than we were attacking and they created many more chances than us, but it’s important to be mentally strong to compete in the Championship.