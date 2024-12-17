Sunderland will head into the busy Christmas period looking to boost their push for promotion into the Premier League. Following Saturday’s dramatic win at Swansea City, the Black Cats sit just two points shy of the automatic promotion places and will hope to jump into the top two by claiming a home win against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

That Stadium of Light clash precedes two difficult away days as Regis Le Bris and his players travel to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in quick succession before 2025 kicks off with a home game against Sheffield United on New Years Day.

With just three defeats in 21 games so far this season, Sunderland have proven themselves to be one of the most consistent sides in the second tier during the first fourth months of the season - and their performances have been recognised by the stats experts at WhoScored as they ranked Championship clubs by their average ratings during the campaign.

1 . Plymouth Argyle WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.40 | (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.47 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Hull City WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.49 | Getty Images Photo Sales