Stats experts name Championship’s best teams as Sunderland, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough rated

By Mark Carruthers
Published 17th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland have certainly impressed in the Championship this season - and the stats prove it!

Sunderland will head into the busy Christmas period looking to boost their push for promotion into the Premier League. Following Saturday’s dramatic win at Swansea City, the Black Cats sit just two points shy of the automatic promotion places and will hope to jump into the top two by claiming a home win against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

That Stadium of Light clash precedes two difficult away days as Regis Le Bris and his players travel to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in quick succession before 2025 kicks off with a home game against Sheffield United on New Years Day.

With just three defeats in 21 games so far this season, Sunderland have proven themselves to be one of the most consistent sides in the second tier during the first fourth months of the season - and their performances have been recognised by the stats experts at WhoScored as they ranked Championship clubs by their average ratings during the campaign.

WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.40

1. Plymouth Argyle

WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.40 | (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.47

2. Portsmouth

WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.47 | Getty Images

WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.49

3. Hull City

WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.49 | Getty Images

WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.51

4. Cardiff City

WhoScored average team rating for 2024/25 season: 6.51 | Getty Images

