Why West Brom have a good chance of beating Sunderland to play-off position - according to EFL pundit
EFL pundit Clinton Morrison says West Brom’s creative players will give them a good chance of finishing in the play-offs – despite a season-ending injury to striker Daryl Dike.
Carlos Corberan’s side moved up to seventh in the Championship table (a point behind sixth-place Blackburn) following a 2-0 win at Blackpool on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
The opening goal against Blackpool was Thomas-Asante’s ninth of the season, making him the side’s top scorer for the campaign - ahead of Dike on seven.
Summer signings John Swift and Jed Wallace then have six and five goals respectively this term, yet Morrison still believes The Baggies have enough firepower to reach the play-offs.
“West Brom are a good team," Morrison told ITV's EFL Highlights show. "Gardner-Hickman scores the winner, Asante scores the first and they're a good team.
"They'll score goals, Daryl Dike is out for nine months, we wish him well, he's had no luck with injuries.
"But they've got players, the likes of Swift and Wallace, that can create.
"West Brom have a good chance.”
West Brom still have four games remaining this season, one more than most of the teams around them, but do have a challenging run-in.
After their home game against Sunderland, The Baggies face a trip to Sheffield United, before a home game against Norwich and away fixture at Swansea.
Sunderland, who are ninth and two points off the play-offs, have three matches remaining, with a home fixture against Watford and away game at Preston still to come.