Carlos Corberan’s side moved up to seventh in the Championship table (a point behind sixth-place Blackburn) following a 2-0 win at Blackpool on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

The opening goal against Blackpool was Thomas-Asante’s ninth of the season, making him the side’s top scorer for the campaign - ahead of Dike on seven.

Summer signings John Swift and Jed Wallace then have six and five goals respectively this term, yet Morrison still believes The Baggies have enough firepower to reach the play-offs.

“West Brom are a good team," Morrison told ITV's EFL Highlights show. "Gardner-Hickman scores the winner, Asante scores the first and they're a good team.

"But they've got players, the likes of Swift and Wallace, that can create.

"West Brom have a good chance.”

John Swift celebrates after scoring for West Brom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Brom still have four games remaining this season, one more than most of the teams around them, but do have a challenging run-in.

After their home game against Sunderland, The Baggies face a trip to Sheffield United, before a home game against Norwich and away fixture at Swansea.