News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
6 minutes ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
10 minutes ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
45 minutes ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
1 hour ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
12 hours ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting

Why West Brom have a good chance of beating Sunderland to play-off position - according to EFL pundit

EFL pundit Clinton Morrison says West Brom’s creative players will give them a good chance of finishing in the play-offs – despite a season-ending injury to striker Daryl Dike.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 07:36 BST- 1 min read

Carlos Corberan’s side moved up to seventh in the Championship table (a point behind sixth-place Blackburn) following a 2-0 win at Blackpool on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

The opening goal against Blackpool was Thomas-Asante’s ninth of the season, making him the side’s top scorer for the campaign - ahead of Dike on seven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Summer signings John Swift and Jed Wallace then have six and five goals respectively this term, yet Morrison still believes The Baggies have enough firepower to reach the play-offs.

Most Popular

West Brom are a good team," Morrison told ITV's EFL Highlights show. "Gardner-Hickman scores the winner, Asante scores the first and they're a good team.

"They'll score goals, Daryl Dike is out for nine months, we wish him well, he's had no luck with injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But they've got players, the likes of Swift and Wallace, that can create.

"West Brom have a good chance.”

John Swift celebrates after scoring for West Brom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)John Swift celebrates after scoring for West Brom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
John Swift celebrates after scoring for West Brom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Read More
Sunderland's dilemma with Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt despite encouraging perfor...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Brom still have four games remaining this season, one more than most of the teams around them, but do have a challenging run-in.

After their home game against Sunderland, The Baggies face a trip to Sheffield United, before a home game against Norwich and away fixture at Swansea.

Sunderland, who are ninth and two points off the play-offs, have three matches remaining, with a home fixture against Watford and away game at Preston still to come.

Related topics:West BromDaryl DikeClinton MorrisonEFLSunderlandBlackburnBlackpool