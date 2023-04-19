Carlos Corberan potentially without seven players ahead of Sunderland visit

West Brom welcome Sunderland to The Hawthorns on Sunday with both Championship teams in with an outside shot of making the play-offs with a handfull fixtures left to play.

Yokuslu hasn't played in any of Albion's last four matches with the Turish international proving to be a big miss. Indeed, Corberan admitted that he would ideally be able to call upon the player during West Brom’s final four fixtures against Sunderland, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Swansea City.

"Unfortunately I cannot give you the answer," Corberan said. "I would like to say yes, or no, but I don't know yet. We need to wait the next two days to see how he arrives in training. Now there aren't too many weeks to wait, hopefully we recover him for the next week because we have three games in a week.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Carlos Corberan, the West Bromwich Albion manager, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns on March 07, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"It means that we are going to need players to cover the needs of these types of games. Let's see how he reacts to this."

Corberan also confirmed that Kyle Bartley is recovering from a recent hamstring set-back but won't be back this coming weekend against Sunderland.

He added: "For the next one, Sunderland, I don't think so, but maybe for the one during the week, or the last one of the week, hopefully yes."