Championship news: Sunderland's promotion rivals hit by devastating injury blow

The United States international suffered the injury in West Brom’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship win at Stoke on Saturday.

“Words cannot be made to describe how I feel right now,” Dike, 22, wrote on Instagram.

“Beyond gutted for this injury as it feels like nothing I do can seem to go my way at the moment.

“It is easy to feel sorry for yourself and ask, ‘Why me?’ but unfortunately injuries are part of my sport.

“Thankfully, I am given strength by God and the support from family, friends, and fans who continue to push me everyday.

“In life things will happen that are beyond your control despite your best efforts, that you cannot go back and change, but need to accept and choose how to react.

“Now is my time to bounce back and give myself a positive reaction. Thank you all for everything.”

This is the second serious injury Dike has had since joining West Brom from MLS side Orlando in January 2022.

Dike suffered a hamstring injury on his first start for the club and did not play for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

He had scored seven goals in 25 appearances this season and won a recall to the US squad for last month’s CONCACAF Nations League games against Grenada and El Salvador.