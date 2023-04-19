News you can trust since 1873
Where Sunderland stand in Championship play-off race after Blackburn, Coventry, Norwich and Preston results

Sunderland have dropped to ninth in the Championship and are two points off the play-off places following Wednesday’s second-tier results.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 21:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 22:09 BST

Blackburn’s 1-1 win draw with Coventry means Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have climbed to sixth in the table – two points ahead of Sunderland, with a game in hand on most of the sides around them.

Millwall are also just three points ahead of the Black Cats in fifth having played the same number of matches.

A late equaliser for Coventry means The Sky Blues are a point ahead of Sunderland in eighth, and behind seventh-place West Brom, who Tony Mowbray’s side face on Sunday, on goal difference.

Sunderland are also level on 62 points with Norwich (10th), who drew at relegation-threatened QPR, and Preston (11th), who were beaten 4-2 defeat at Swansea.

Watford (12th) missed the chance to close the gap on the top six and are now five points off the play-offs on 59 points following a 3-1 home defeat by Cardiff.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
