Blackburn’s 1-1 win draw with Coventry means Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have climbed to sixth in the table – two points ahead of Sunderland, with a game in hand on most of the sides around them.

Millwall are also just three points ahead of the Black Cats in fifth having played the same number of matches.

A late equaliser for Coventry means The Sky Blues are a point ahead of Sunderland in eighth, and behind seventh-place West Brom, who Tony Mowbray’s side face on Sunday, on goal difference.

Sunderland are also level on 62 points with Norwich (10th), who drew at relegation-threatened QPR, and Preston (11th), who were beaten 4-2 defeat at Swansea.

Watford (12th) missed the chance to close the gap on the top six and are now five points off the play-offs on 59 points following a 3-1 home defeat by Cardiff.