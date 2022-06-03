Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil looks set to stay; Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts have been offered new contracts; and the situation surrounding Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven is still ongoing.

Despite the former, Sunderland are still likely to be active in the transfer market this summer.

But where do supporters think the club could finish in the second tier at the end of the upcoming campaign?

Here we take a look at what supporters said on social media:

@ChrisFryatt: “As long as we’re safe with a good few weeks to spare I’ll be happy. Consolidate, push on the following season.”

@CoachCookRuns: “As much as I would love to see back to back promotions, realistically would we survive in the Premiership going up that quickly? I can’t see it. I’d rather spend some time building an even more solid squad and just get our stuff in order after a whirlwind past 5 years.”

@PazzaSAFC: “Difficult to predict before the transfer window unfolds but with wise investment there's no reason why we can't finish top 10, even most of the relegated teams have to rebuild this season so there's no clear front runners as of yet, don't see why we can't be in the mix.”

@ShaunMiddleto66: “I’d love a comfortable, relaxing no drama stressful free season if there ever is one with our club, mid-table to top half, remember Luton done so well this season proves you can do it if you get the right things in place.”

@MichaelBowers15: “For me between 13-16th. Just be clear of the relegation battle. Maybe push for top half if we get the right signings, which we should be able to attract. Saying that, if Alex Neil stays then he may want higher.”