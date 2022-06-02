The Wearsiders won promotion to the second tier via the play-offs after defeating Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.
Peterborough United, though, are set to return to League One after they were relegated at the end of the campaign following a one-season stay in the Championship.
Speaking on The Hard Truth Podcast, MacAnthony said: “[Sunderland] are top six favourites. I think they’ve got a really strong manager, I think they’ve got a core of some good young players. I think they’ve got a goal scorer in the 'Lochness Drogba' (Ross Stewart), who will do well at that level because of the physicality - he’s a physical player.
“They’ve got a nice gel, a nice mixture and because it’s a club that size they’re now on the up. And when a club that size is on the up, what usually happens is it goes fast. Do not be shocked if they’re top six next season.
“As Luton have just showed, when you’ve got the right team spirit, right camaraderie - one thing I’ve noticed about Neil since he’s gone in there, he’s made them a lot more resilient defensively. One thing we [Peterborough] learned in the Championship is you’ve got to be resilient defensively.
“They always have the advantage that when people come to their place, there’s 40,000 Mackems screaming, shouting and supporting them. That’s worth points on the board. I would put money on them finishing top six.”