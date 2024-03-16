Where are they now? The last Sunderland side to beat QPR at the Stadium of Light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three players who are still playing, an Esports professional and an SAS: Who dares wins champion. These are just some of the roles of players from the last Sunderland XI to beat QPR at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have fared well recently against QPR losing one of their last seven against the R’s but it’s been at Loftus Road where Sunderland have enjoyed the most success. Sunderland's last win against QPR at the Stadium of Light came in 2012 with goals from Niklas Bendtner, James McClean and Stephane Sessegnon ensuring a 3-1 win for the Black Cats.

Simon Mignolet

The Belgian shot-stopper now plays back in his homeland with Club Brugge. Mignolet has appeared 27 times for Brugge this season and has kept nine clean sheets.

Wayne Bridge

Since retiring in 2014, Bridge has appeared on various TV series including SAS: Who dares wins. He has also fought in a charity boxing match.

Michael Turner

The former Sunderland defender was last seen playing for Southend United where he played the final game of his career against Sunderland in 2019. Turner hasn’t been known to take on any other work since retiring.

Sotirios Kyrgiakos

The former Greek international retired in 2014. Kyrgiakos now keeps a low profile, he can however be found regularly posting to his instagram account.

John O’Shea

The former Sunderland skipper retired from football in 2019 and has since had coaching roles at various EFL clubs. Last month it was announced that O’Shea would become the Republic of Ireland’s interim manager.

Craig Gardner

The former midfielder retired from football in 2020 and has held various roles at Birmingham since including assistant head coach. Gardner is now the technical director at the Blues in a role he has held since 2021.

Jack Colback

Unpopular on Wearside after switching to Newcastle in 2014. Colback is still playing the game for Saturday’s opposition QPR with the midfielder making 22 appearances for the R’s this season.

David Vaughan

The Welshman retired from football in 2022 after making 11 appearances for Nantwich Town. Vaughan who made 49 appearances during his time on Wearside is now the manager of Crewe Alexandra under 18’s.

James McClean

The Irishman left Wigan last summer to join Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham. McClean has made 29 appearances in League Two this season scoring three goals and assisting another seven.

Stephane Sessegnon

In the summer of 2022 Maltese side Sirens FC signed Sessegnon. The Benin international made 19 appearances last season and is now currently without a club but is yet to announce his retirement from football.

Nicklas Bendtner