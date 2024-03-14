Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League clubs failed to agree on a ‘New Deal’ for the EFL earlier this week which would have been worth around £900m over the next six years to the 72 clubs in the Football League. Instead, the Premier League have delayed talks and a resolution on this proposed deal until after their AGM in June when they are expected to announce reformed financial regulations and end the current controversial Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, failure to agree a deal for the EFL, named the ‘New Deal’, has left clubs across the three divisions of the EFL in the lurch over their respective futures. Preston North End chairman, Peter Ridsdale, slammed the failure to agree a deal whilst the EFL also released a statement following a board meeting on Thursday.

In that, the EFL criticised the Premier League’s failure to agree a deal and has called for ‘independent input’ to help get a deal agreed. A statement read: ‘The EFL Board met today and considered its position in respect of recent discussions by Premier League Clubs and is clearly disappointed at their repeated failure to put forward any new funding offer for EFL Clubs that would have significant benefits for the entire football pyramid.

‘Over the last two years, following the recommendations of the Fan Led Review, the League and its Clubs have been pushing for a new funding offer from the Premier League and remain ready and waiting to consider and conclude a new arrangement. Whilst it has been expected on a number of occasions, the lack of positive progress once again demonstrates how difficult an issue this is for football to address, without independent input.

‘Despite pressure from Government, fans and united voices across the professional game, the latest development represents a further setback, and the League now awaits a formal update from the Premier League as to how it proposes to re-engage on its latest commitment to deliver “a sustainably funded financial agreement with the EFL”.

‘The EFL has repeatedly said that financial redistribution coupled with enhanced cost controls are needed to help achieve its over-riding objective of making EFL Clubs financially sustainable and competitive, so that they can continue to serve their supporters and communities long into the future, no matter what level of the pyramid they play in.

‘The League eagerly anticipates the introduction of the Football Governance Bill given it is now more important than ever that the Independent Regulator is provided necessary powers to secure the long-term sustainability of the pyramid. We look forward to continuing further engagement with Government and MPs and Peers from all parties. In particular, it is really important that work commences on the much-needed State of the Game Review at the earliest possible opportunity as this will provide the objective basis for a sustainable football model.’