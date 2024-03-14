Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland return to Championship action on Saturday looking to put an end to their long losing run and put some welcome breathing space between themselves and the teams near the bottom of the table.

It is increasingly looking like being a disappointing end to the season as the club's prospects of reaching the top six drift, but the games between now and May will have a significant bearing on what happens in the summer. Here, we explain the key transfer and contract decisions still up in the air...

DO EITHER OF THE CLUB'S LOANEES HAVE A LONG-TERM FUTURE AT THE CLUB

When Sunderland first tried to sign Mason Burstow, they were looking to do so on a permanent basis. The youngster was identified as a long-term prospect but Chelsea were against the idea, leading the club to pursue other targets. They came back to the table at the end of the window, when the Premier League club decided he could go out on loan after a successful pre-season with the first-team squad. As it stands, it appears highly unlikely that a longer spell on Wearside would suit any party - Burstow has struggled to get regular playing time and goals have been a consistent issue for Sunderland all season. After a difficult game against Southampton last time out, it would be no surprise to see Mike Dodds rotate again in the coming weeks. While some of Sunderland's young strikers will no doubt be stronger for their first season at Championship level, it's a position the club will almost certainly have to revisit in the summer.

With Callum Styles, however, a decision is likely still to be made over the coming weeks. Styles has been a long-term target for Sunderland and was hugely admired by former boss Tony Mowbray, with the Black Cats striking a loan deal in the closing days of the January window. Sunderland felt his versatility and EFL experience could add something to the squad and help cover a number of positions as injuries began to bite, and he has already played in a variety of roles across his four appearances to date. There have been signs of his quality on the ball, but the struggles of the team more generally have made it hard to make a judgement on his potential to impact the side in the longer run. Sunderland negotiated a fee to buy Styles in the summer should they wish to as part of the deal to sign him in January, and so will be keen to see more of him between now and then.

IS THERE A ROLE FOR CORRY EVANS OR BRADLEY DACK HEADING INTO NEXT SEASON?

Contractually speaking at least, Sunderland's squad is relatively settled for next season. As it stands, Bradley Dack, Corry Evans and Ellis Taylor are the only members of the senior squad out of contract this summer. Taylor has recently been sidelined with injury but is expected to be back in contention for the U21s next week, and will be looking to make a positive impact between now and the end of the season.

Both Dack and Evans are also expected to be moving closer to full fitness after the international break, with Evans back in full training but needing some time in the U21s before being considered for selection. After such a long absence, there's an acceptance that his role on the pitch will be relatively limited between now and the end of the season but having a player of his experience around the group during a difficult spell will be a major boost for Dodds. If the club captain can show signs of nearing full fitness towards the end of the campaign, then his abilities as a holding midfielder could be tempting to keep around for another campaign.

As it stands it seems highly unlikely that Sunderland will take up their option of extending Dack's contract for an additional season, with the attacking midfielder struggling with injuries across the campaign.

WHO WILL BE READY FOR A MORE PROMINENT ROLE NEXT SEASON - PARTICULARLY IF JACK CLARKE LEAVES?

Clarke looks increasingly likely to leave for a top-tier club this summer, and his recent absence through injury has for many been a sobering insight into the challenge of replacing him in the long run. The winger has been by some distance the team's main attacking outlet so far this season, and will leave a major gap in the squad if he does indeed move on.

Sunderland will unquestionably need to go back into the transfer market to replace him, but they will also be looking to see if there are any internal options who can step up and help to at least share that burden next season. There may well be opportunities for youngster Tommy Watson once he has recovered from a hamstring option, and there will surely be a longer run of opportunities for Adil Aouchiche as he looks to build on two promising cameos from the bench.

WILL A CLEAR PATHWAY CONVINCE CHRIS RIGG TO STAY?

Rigg made his first two Championship starts last week, a major step forward in his development and his performance against Leicester City in particular underlined his promise at just 16. The midfielder has a major decision to make this summer as becomes eligible for his first professional contract when turning 17.

The England youth international will have interest from top tiers across Europe but is keen to stay at Sunderland if there is a pathway to regular senior football, something which the club will be keen to demonstrate there is.

CAN MIKE DODDS PUSH HIMSELF INTO CONTENTION FOR THE JOB IN THE LONG RUN?