Sunderland face QPR this weekend looking to put an end to their six-game losing run. Mike Dodds is currently battling a lengthy list of absentees due to injury and suspension, so who is due back when and which players could still play a prominent role in the run-in? The latest blow sees Sunderland set to be without defender Jenson Seelt for an extended period.

We run you through, player by player...

Jenson Seelt

Sunderland have suffered a major injury blow after Jenson Seelt confirmed that he is facing a 'long period of time' on the sidelines.

Seelt, who had started Sunderland's last four Championship matches, suffered a knee injury during the 4-2 defeat to Southampton and though the extent of his absence is yet to be confirmed it now appears unlikely that he will play again this season. Seelt says he will do 'everything in his power' to come back better and stronger from the setback.

LUKE O'NIEN

The experienced defender, who has worn the captain's armband for the vast majority of the campaign in Corry Evans' absence, will serve the second game of his suspension when QPR visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. He will then return after the international break, available to face both Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers over the Easter weekend.

There was one positive for Dodds in Saturday's defeat at Southampton as Trai Hume avoided a tenth yellow card of his own in what was the final game before the suspension amnesty, leaving him free to play in the upcoming fixtures.

Return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

DAN BALLARD

Ballard pulled up with a hamstring issue in the second half of the defeat at Southampton, initially attempting to play on before almost immediately realising that would not be possible. Dodds said he did not know the severity of the problem after the game but at this stage, he is clearly a major doubt for QPR's visit. With O'Nien suspended, that will mean a significant reshuffle and suggests that the availability issues may yet get worse before they get better.

Potential return date: Currently unknown

BRADLEY DACK

Dack is one of the players closest to a comeback having returned to some parts of training over the last week or so. He had been expected to return in Sunderland's U21 clash with Manchester City last night, but did not feature again. The U21s are back in action against Newcastle United next Monday and so that could offer him the opportunity to start building up to a first-team return after the international break.

Potential return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

PATRICK ROBERTS

Roberts had not returned to training as of the end of last week, and so there is no expectation that he will be ready to return for QPR's visit this weekend. Roberts suffered a recurrence of the hamstring problem that kept him out for around a month earlier in the season during the defeat to Huddersfield, and so the hope and expectation remains that he should be back after the international break and able to play a fairly fully part in the run-in from there. Amid Jack Clarke's ongoing absence, it would be a huge boost to Dodds if that proves to be the case.

Potential return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

AJI ALESE

Dodds confirmed last week that Alese was 'not a million miles away', having joined in some parts of training alongside Bradley Dack. A return for this weekend's game is seen as unlikely but should he return to full training over the international break as planned, then he should be able to start filtering back into the side for the final fixtures of the campaign. Sunderland will be keen to protect Alese given his persistent injury issues over the last year or so, many of which have been exacerbated by his desire to get back and help the team as quickly as possible. At the same time, his quality and versatility would very clearly make a big difference to the group.

Potential return date: Bristol City (H) April 6th

CORRY EVANS

Evans was not able to make his competitive return in the U21 side last night after rolling his ankle in training last week, but Sunderland are very confident that there is no major issue and so hope that he will play in that game against Newcastle next week. While there is an acceptance that Evans' game time up until the end of the season will be very limited given the length of his absence, his experience and nous around the first-team group will be very welcome for Dodds.

Potential return date: Bristol City (H) April 6th

TOMMY WATSON

Watson is one of the youngsters in line to potentially feature more prominently between now and the end of the season, particularly given Jack Clarke's ongoing absence. Watson has been recovering from a hamstring injury and so is not currently available for selection, but is another who could return over the course of the international break.

Potential return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

JACK CLARKE

Clarke was ruled out for a period of up to six weeks at the end of February due to ankle ligament damage. While Sunderland hope that a player who has proven himself very robust in his career to date will play a prominent role in the final weeks of the season, he is unlikely to be back immediately after the international break.

Potential return date: West Brom (A) April 13th

DENNIS CIRKIN

Dodds offered a positive update on Dennis Cirkin last week, offering some hope that he has a part to play beyond the end of the campaign: "He’s making progress with his rehabilitation. Dennis for me will be another three or four weeks at least I would think.”

The full back is highly unlikely to be fully fit by the time Sunderland return from the international break but he might at that point be closing in on a return to full training. Like Alese, there is a desire to ensure there is no repeat of his regular issues this season and making sure he is right for pre-season is vital. However, he may yet be able to impact things before then.

Potential return date: Millwall (H) April 20th

ELLIOT EMBLETON

Embleton is still expected to return from an ankle injury before the end of the campaign, though he is unlikely to have a prominent role. He is not expected to be fully fit until later in April and the key focus will undoubtedly be on getting ready to hit the ground running through the pre-season period.

NIALL HUGGINS